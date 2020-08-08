Roger Federer and Kane Williamson celebrate their birthdays on Saturday and plenty of wishes poured in on social media for the two star sportspersons.

Federer, a 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion, turned 39 while Williamson, New Zealand’s cricket captain celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.

Both Federer and Williamson are known for their relaxed personalities – while competing and in life in general – and fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between the two.

Several also pointed out that they both had to endure their toughest losses on the same day – July 14, 2019 – when Federer lost the Wimbledon final after having championship points and New Zealand lost the World Cup final on boundary countback after a tied Super Over. Their composure and sporting spirit after the loss was a talking point as much as the victors on that fateful day.

In 2020, Federer has had to knee surgeries this year and has decided to skip the rest of the season in order to recover fully. Williamson, on the other hand, has resumed training with his Kiwi teammates and is expected to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Here are some of the birthday wishes for Federer and Williamson:

Time to celebrate your birthday, @rogerfederer 🎉



Enjoy 39 great RF moments on his 39th birthday! pic.twitter.com/7d6bbJolXS — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 8, 2020

Win or lose, tennis always makes him smile ☺️



Happy 39th birthday, @rogerfederer! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NZ5TYjCq6p — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 8, 2020

Happy 39th birthday to 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, @rogerfederer 🎉



From his first title at Wimbledon in 2003 to his twentieth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2018, here's every trophy lift... pic.twitter.com/kw5TfYoTaq — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) August 8, 2020

Many happy returns @rogerfederer. We miss tennis and we sure miss seeing you out there, gracing the world's courts. Have a great day with your family. I'd love to join you for a birthday celebration next year and have the opportunity to toast at least one more GS title! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QBfPOr8t8l — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) August 8, 2020

#BirthdayThrowback 🎈



8th August 2008 🇨🇭🎂



“This is one of the most wonderful birthday presents I could possibly wish for.” @rogerfederer 🇨🇭🎁💝 pic.twitter.com/PpfYzKjqpE — Danielle (@danicara77) August 8, 2020

Roger Federer is 39 today.



39 is also the number of combined wins he has over Nadal and Djokovic. — The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) August 8, 2020

Roger Federer : Can I have it baby ? 😊🎾💚



1⃣0⃣.0⃣0⃣0⃣ Aces 👏



🎥 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TqCZTmqHH1 — Dinora❣RF (@norinchi_df) August 7, 2020

Federer and 39...



Record against players ranked No. 39: 9-4



39th ATP win: 2000 Hamburg over Gambill



39th grand slam main draw: '09 Aus. Open



39th grand slam win: '03 US Open against Blake



39th win at World Tour Finals: '11 final over Tsonga



39th title: Wimbledon '06 — The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) August 8, 2020

Federer & Williamson not only share their b'days



They lost major trophies on the same date July 14,2019



Federer lost an ATP tour finals to Djokovic on 22 Mar 2015,just a week before NZ(& Williamson) lost the 2015 ICC World Cup Final against Australia#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/upYNehY2lU — The Trivia Zone (@The_TriviaZone) August 8, 2020

Two of my most favourite sportsmen share their birthdays today... One whose shelf would be filled with trophies and another whom I wish will win major tournaments... #HappyBirthdayRogerFederer #HappyBirthdayKaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/MRlXWMd7qE — ℝ𝕒𝕛𝕚𝕧 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕞✈✈ (@Rajiv2786) August 8, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the two best Athletes and Kind hearted people.



Wishing you both great years ahead from @imVkohli fans. 🙌#HappyBirthdayRogerFederer #HappyBirthdayKaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/uE0N4TmxNR — King Kohli Telugu FC (@KingkohliTFC) August 8, 2020

It's Kane Williamson's birthday so enjoy a bit of class from the @BLACKCAPS superstar in 2015. pic.twitter.com/rCECbNjDKX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 8, 2020

On his 30th birthday, watch what makes Kane Williamson so special 📽️ pic.twitter.com/I3NNpVPtqn — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 8, 2020

Happy birthday, Kane Williamson – smooth with the bat, smooth with the bat guitar 🎸 😍 pic.twitter.com/cx1b7tTodt — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2020

Happy birthday to a terrific ambassador of his country and the game of cricket. #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/kjH1a0iPNN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2020

🎂 Birthday wishes from the ones who love and admire Kane Williamson all 365 days 🧡#HappyBirthdayKane #OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/TCvxSpZBYo — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 8, 2020

Never got an opportunity to play with or against #KaneWilliamson but whatever I have seen of him, he looks like a blend of Dravid and Dhoni. Captain cool as Mahi and Mr. Perfect as Dravid! #HappyBirthdayKane pic.twitter.com/wdZFKrYM6u — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2020

Kane Williamson's record at the World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy:



29 matches

59.80 average

3 x 💯



A throwback to this classic match v Australia in CWC15, when the New Zealander won a thriller with this six 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fGOR8a56oy — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2020