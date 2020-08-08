Roger Federer and Kane Williamson celebrate their birthdays on Saturday and plenty of wishes poured in on social media for the two star sportspersons.
Federer, a 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion, turned 39 while Williamson, New Zealand’s cricket captain celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.
Both Federer and Williamson are known for their relaxed personalities – while competing and in life in general – and fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between the two.
Several also pointed out that they both had to endure their toughest losses on the same day – July 14, 2019 – when Federer lost the Wimbledon final after having championship points and New Zealand lost the World Cup final on boundary countback after a tied Super Over. Their composure and sporting spirit after the loss was a talking point as much as the victors on that fateful day.
In 2020, Federer has had to knee surgeries this year and has decided to skip the rest of the season in order to recover fully. Williamson, on the other hand, has resumed training with his Kiwi teammates and is expected to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
