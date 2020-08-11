Jadon Sancho travelled with Borussia Dortmund to their pre-season training camp on Monday, the day the Bundesliga club’s deadline for the England winger’s possible transfer to Manchester United expired with the Germans revealing they have increased his salary.

“We plan with Jadon, he will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The decision is final,” said sports director Michael Zorc in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

Zorc also revealed they have increased the undisclosed wage of Sancho, who last year signed a contract extension until June 2023.

The 20-year-old is of the brightest talents in Europe and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a 120 million euros ($140 million) price tag on him.

Media in Britain reported last week United were close to signing the starlet.

Reports of a switch to United became rife over the weekend after Sancho was spotted at a party in London before returning to Dortmund.

In an interview last week, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke ruled out a transfer of Sancho once their week-long camp in Switzerland started.

On Monday, Zorc refused to discuss whether Dortmund had held talks with Manchester United about Sancho.

“Whether there were any talks and how they went, I won’t say,” Zorc added.

Liverpool sign Greece defender Tsimikas from Olympiakos

Premier League champions Liverpool signed Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for a reported fee of £11.7 million ($15 million) on Monday.

Tsimikas agreed a five-year contract with Liverpool and is expected to provide back-up for first choice left-back Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Welcome to Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas! 🔴✍️ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 10, 2020

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp moved for the 24-year-old after opting not to pay Norwich’s asking price for their Northern Ireland left-back Jamal Lewis.

Tsimikas is Liverpool’s first close-season signing and he told the club’s website: “I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, (it is) the biggest club in the world.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league.

“(I want) to achieve (our) goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

Tsimikas, capped three times by Greece, made 86 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions and has also had loan spells with Danish club Esbjerg and Dutch team Willem II.

He played 27 times in the league last season, winning the first major honour of his career as Olympiakos clinched the Greek title.

“We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined us. It’s the perfect news before we come back together very soon,” Klopp said.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.

“Kostas knows from personal experience what is required to challenge and succeed domestically and in the Champions League, and he is ambitious for more, just like us.”