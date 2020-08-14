August, 1990.
He had spent just about nine months in international cricket at that time. He had eight Test matches and seven One-Day Internationals under his belt. But Sachin Tendulkar was yet to score his first century for India. He had notched-up four half-centuries for his country up until then, but the magical three-figure score eluded him.
India’s next big thing in international cricket had done enough for everyone to know that he was a special talent. The breathtaking strokes, the poise, the courage, the class... it was all there in abundance.
Tendulkar’s love story with hundreds at the biggest stage was just about to begin. And once it did, cricket’s history books would be rewritten.
On August 14, 1990, Tendukar was at the crease with India in a considerable amount of trouble against England in a Test match at Manchester. Chasing 408 on the final day, the visitors were tottering at 183/6 with the likes of skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev and Dilip Vegsarkar already back in the hut. Defeat seemed imminent.
The Mumbai batsman was in fine touch, having scored a fluent 68 in the first innings, but he needed to do something extraordinary to stop his team from going 2-0 down in the series. And that’s exactly what he did. The then 17-year-old went on to score an unbeaten 119 to help India draw the Test.
That was Tendulkar’s first century in international cricket. He would go on to score 99 hundreds more for India. He played 664 international games – 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. He scored 51 centuries in the longest format and 49 in the 50-over format.
Tendulkar had made a habit of scoring hundreds at every stage as he climbed his way up to the Indian team and once he got there, it was no different.
This article is meant to be a one-stop destination to relive all his 100 international centuries.
If you are reading this on your mobile, Scroll sideways to see the entire table. POTM - Play of the match.
1990
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|1
|Test-1
|119*
|9 Aug 1990
|Test v England
|Manchester
|Drawn
|No
No. 1: When defeat seemed inevitable for India, Tendulkar stepped up to show the world what he was capable of. Test (and international) century No 1 was a special one, indeed.
1992
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|2
|Test-2
|148*
|2 Jan 1992
|Test v Australia
|Sydney
|Drawn
|No
|3
|Test-3
|114
|1 Feb 1992
|Test v Australia
|Perth
|Lost
|No
|4
|Test-4
|111
|26 Nov 1992
|Test v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|Drawn
|No
No. 2: On his first tour of Australia, Tendulkar scored his first century at SCG on Shane Warne’s forgettable debut Test. Ravi Shastri, incidentally, scored a double.
No. 3: Regarded by many (including the man himself) to be one of the best centuries of his career. India lost the match on a pacy Perth track but Tendulkar stamped his class. “After scoring the hundred at Perth I felt I was ready, ready to face the world,” he said years later, calling it a century that transformed his career.
No. 4: On India’s historic tour of South Africa, came Tendulkar’s first century in the country.
1993
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|5
|Test-5
|165
|11 Feb 1993
|Test v England
|Chennai
|Won
|Yes
|6
|Test-6
|104*
|27 Jul 1993
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (SSC)
|Won
|No
No. 5: Tendulkar’s first ever international century in India, and fittingly, it came at his home away from home in Chennai. The first of his five Test tons at the venue.
No. 6: Tendulkar’s sixth Test century, incredibly, came in a fifth different country as he notched up his first ton in Sri Lanka.
1994
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|7
|Test-7
|142
|18 Jan 1994
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Lucknow
|Won
|No
|8
|ODI-1
|110
|9 Sep 1994
|ODI v Australia
|Colombo (RPS)
|Won
|Yes
|9
|ODI-2
|115
|28 Oct 1994
|ODI v New Zealand
|Vadodara
|Won
|Yes
|10
|ODI-3
|105
|11 Nov 1994
|ODI v West Indies
|Jaipur
|Won
|No
|11
|Test-8
|179
|1 Dec 1994
|Test v West Indies
|Nagpur
|Drawn
|No
No. 7: Starts off 1994 with a ton in Lucknow against familiar rivals. (Video not available)
No. 8: The wait was over. In his 78th ODI, now relishing the role as an opener, Tendulkar finally ended the quest for a century in the 50-over format and the floodgates were opened. Fittingly, it came against Australia and the 100th run was scored off Warne’s bowling.
No. 9: A century in a successful run-chase as Tendulkar registered his first ODI century in India.
No. 10: The ODI centuries continued to come as he hit a match-winning ton against the West Indies.
No. 11: The first 150-plus knock in his international career. He went on to score 20 of those in Tests and 25 overall, both a record when he retired.
1995
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|12
|ODI-4
|112*
|9 Apr 1995
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|Won
|Yes
No. 12: He loved Sharjah, didn’t he? The first of his seven centuries at the venue.
1996
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|13
|ODI-5
|127*
|18 Feb 1996
|ODI v Kenya
|Cuttack
|Won
|Yes
|14
|ODI-6
|137
|2 Mar 1996
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|Lost
|No
|15
|ODI-7
|100
|5 Apr 1996
|ODI v Pakistan
|Singapore
|Lost
|No
|16
|ODI-8
|118
|15 Apr 1996
|ODI v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|Won
|Yes
|17
|Test-9
|122
|6 Jun 1996
|Test v England
|Birmingham
|Lost
|No
|18
|Test-10
|177
|4 Jul 1996
|Test v England
|Nottingham
|Drawn
|No
|19
|ODI-9
|110
|28 Aug 1996
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|Lost
|No
|20
|ODI-10
|114
|14 Dec 1996
|ODI v South Africa
|Mumbai
|Won
|Yes
No. 13: Tendulkar’s first ever century at an ODI World Cup came against Kenya in 1996, a tournament that he top-scored in. This was the first of six centuries in the tournament’s history for the Indian legend.
No. 14: A century that was overshadowed by Sri Lanka’s batting but Tendulkar’s 137 at Cuttack would remain his highest ODI score till Sharjah 1998 happened.
No. 15: The first century against Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause.
No. 16: After a couple of single-digit scores, he bounced back in a must-win match against Pakistan to lead India to the final.
No. 17: A second-innings century in defeat in a series that marked the debut of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.
No. 18: Another one of his classic knocks in England as he and Ganguly were in fine form to help India draw the match.
No. 19: The first of Tendulkar’s 13 international centuries as captain of India.
No. 20: A century at the place he grew up as Tendulkar crossed three figure-mark at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the first time in international cricket.
1997
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|21
|Test-11
|169
|2 Jan 1997
|Test v South Africa
|Cape Town
|Lost
|No
|22
|ODI-11
|104
|9 Feb 1997
|ODI v Zimbabwe
|Benoni
|Won
|Yes
|23
|ODI-12
|117
|14 May 1997
|ODI v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|Won
|Yes
|24
|Test-12
|143
|2 Aug 1997
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|Drawn
|No
|25
|Test-13
|139
|9 Aug 1997
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (SSC)
|Drawn
|No
|26
|Test-14
|148
|3 Dec 1997
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Mumbai
|Drawn
|No
No. 21: A partnership for the ages between Tendulkar and Azharuddin even though the match ended in defeat. The ton in Cape Town is rated as one of Tendulkar’s all-time great Test innings.
No. 22: A match-winning century against Zimbabwe in Benoni.
No. 23: Another match-winning ODI century in a run-chase.
No. 24: The famous (infamous?) match where Sri Lanka made a world record made 952 also witnessed a Tendulkar century.
No. 25: A quarter-century of international centuries as captain Tendulkar came in to bat at 9/2 and rescued India.
No. 26: First Test century in Mumbai for the Master Blaster.
1998
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|27
|Test-15
|155*
|6 Mar 1998
|Test v Australia
|Chennai
|Won
|Yes
|28
|Test-16
|177
|25 Mar 1998
|Test v Australia
|Bengaluru
|Lost
|No
|29
|ODI-13
|100
|7 Apr 1998
|ODI v Australia
|Kanpur
|Won
|Yes
|30
|ODI-14
|143
|22 Apr 1998
|ODI v Australia
|Sharjah
|Lost
|Yes
|31
|ODI-15
|134
|24 Apr 1998
|ODI v Australia
|Sharjah
|Won
|Yes
|32
|ODI-16
|100*
|31 May 1998
|ODI v Kenya
|Kolkata
|Won
|Yes
|33
|ODI-17
|128
|7 Jul 1998
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|Won
|Yes
|34
|ODI-18
|127*
|26 Sep 1998
|ODI v Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|Won
|Yes
|35
|ODI-19
|141
|28 Oct 1998
|ODI v Australia
|Dhaka
|Won
|Yes
|36
|ODI-20
|118*
|8 Nov 1998
|ODI v Zimbabwe
|Sharjah
|Won
|Yes
|37
|ODI-21
|124*
|13 Nov 1998
|ODI v Zimbabwe
|Sharjah
|Won
|Yes
|38
|Test-17
|113
|26 Dec 1998
|Test v New Zealand
|Wellington
|Lost
|No
No. 27: The series that was billed as Warne vs Tendulkar. After the Aussie got the upper-hand in the first innings, and with the match hanging in the balance when he walked out to bat in the second, Tendulkar scored one of his most memorable tons in front of an adoring Chennai crowd. It was a sign of things to come in the year 1998.
No. 28: A century in defeat as Australia earned a consolation win in Bengaluru.
No. 29: In the fourth ODI of the Pepsi Triangular series, a match-winning century against the Aussies.
No. 30: Tendulkar. Sharjah. Desert Storm. Need we say more?
No. 31: Tendulkar. Sharjah. Tournament-winning century on Friday. Need we say more?
No. 32: The first international century at Eden Gardens.
No. 33: The record for most ODI centuries by Desmond Haynes (17) was equalled.
No. 34: On September 26, 1998, Tendulkar became the man with most ODI centuries in cricket. From No. 18 onwards, Tendulkar was just rewriting his own record till he finished with 49 in 2012. (Video not available).
No. 35: Remember the “Mini World Cup” — the 1998 version of the Champions Trophy? A brilliant century by Tendulkar in Dhaka as he continued to torment the Aussies around the world.
No. 36: Another century in Sharjah.
No. 37: The famous battle against Henry Olonga as Tendulkar went berserk in Sharjah again.
No. 38: Test century No. 17 brought up with a six down the ground.
1999
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|39
|Test-18
|136
|28 Jan 1999
|Test v Pakistan
|Chennai
|Lost
|Yes
|40
|Test-19
|124*
|24 Feb 1999
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (SSC)
|Drawn
|No
|41
|ODI-22
|140*
|23 May 1999
|ODI v Kenya
|Bristol
|Won
|Yes
|42
|ODI-23
|120
|29 Aug 1999
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (SSC)
|Won
|No
|43
|Test-20
|126*
|10 Oct 1999
|Test v New Zealand
|Mohali
|Drawn
|No
|44
|Test-21
|217
|29 Oct 1999
|Test v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|Drawn
|Yes
|45
|ODI-24
|186*
|8 Nov 1999
|ODI v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|Won
|Yes
|46
|Test-22
|116
|26 Dec 1999
|Test v Australia
|Melbourne
|Lost
|Yes
No. 39: “The only match when I did not go out to receive my man of the match award because I was in tears and didn’t want to create drama in front of the whole world,” said Tendulkar. An innings where he battled through pain only to see India lose at the end. And who can forget Pakistan’s lap of honour at Chepauk that day.
No. 40: Remember the Asian Test Championship? Another century in Sri Lanka in a drawn run-fest.
No. 41: An emotional World Cup century, scored days after his father’s death.
No. 42: Eventful way to get a century, the first of his second stint as captain: a direct hit by the bowler that almost caught him short of the crease, but resulted in four overthrows.
No. 43: After India were blown away for 83 in the first innings, an important century by captain Tendulkar in the second as New Zealand could not force a win.
No. 44: It took him a while to get there but Tendulkar ended a long wait for his first international double hundred.
No. 45: An unforgettable assault on New Zealand by Tendulkar and Dravid who shared a mammoth triple century partnership. Till he scored his 200, this (186) would remain Tendulkar’s highest ODI score.
No. 46: Tendulkar’s first and only century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In defeat, Tendulkar once again stood tall as he engaged in battle with a young Brett Lee. That would also be Tendulkar’s last ton as captain.
2000
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|47
|ODI-25
|122
|17 Mar 2000
|ODI v South Africa
|Vadodara
|Won
|Yes
|48
|ODI-26
|101
|20 Oct 2000
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|Lost
|Yes
|49
|Test-23
|122
|18 Nov 2000
|Test v Zimbabwe
|Delhi
|Won
|No
|50
|Test-24
|201*
|25 Nov 2000
|Test v Zimbabwe
|Nagpur
|Drawn
|No
|51
|ODI-27
|146
|8 Dec 2000
|ODI v Zimbabwe
|Jodhpur
|Lost
|No
No. 47: The first century post-2000, and 25th in ODIs as India won a thriller in Vadodara.
No. 48: A fighting Sharjah century that ended in defeat.
No. 49: First Test century in Delhi in the innings that saw Dravid score a double.
No. 50: A half-century of centuries was marked with an unbeaten double century. The match was saved by Andy Flower’s own double ton in the second innings.
No. 51: Back-to-back ODI centuries in defeat as Zimbabwe clinched a thriller by one wicket.
2001
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|52
|Test-25
|126
|18 Mar 2001
|Test v Australia
|Chennai
|Won
|No
|53
|ODI-28
|139
|31 Mar 2001
|ODI v Australia
|Indore
|Won
|Yes
|54
|ODI-29
|122*
|4 Jul 2001
|ODI v West Indies
|Harare
|Won
|Yes
|55
|ODI-30
|101
|5 Oct 2001
|ODI v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|Lost
|No
|56
|ODI-31
|146
|24 Oct 2001
|ODI v Kenya
|Paarl
|Won
|Yes
|57
|Test-26
|155
|3 Nov 2001
|Test v South Africa
|Bloemfontein
|Lost
|No
|58
|Test-27
|103
|11 Dec 2001
|Test v England
|Ahmedabad
|Drawn
|No
No. 52: The epic series will forever be remembered for Harbhajan, Laxman and Dravid’s exploits but Tendulkar left his mark in the decider. Tendulkar brought up his 25th Test century with a six at his favourite Chepauk.
No. 53: The match marked a famous milestone — 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. And guess what? The 10000th run was brought up with a single off Warne.
No. 54: Dead rubber, but another match-winning century in a ODI run-chase.
No. 55: Out of international cricket for two months, Tendulkar came back with a sedate century while Ganguly blazed his way to a ton. Ultimately, both centuries were in a losing cause with Gary Kirsten’s 133 proving decisive.
No. 56: After a shocking defeat to Kenya in the Triangular series, Ganguly and Tendulkar slammed centuries to take India into the final.
No. 57: India were 68/4 and then the partnership with Test debutant Sehwag began. The Test ended in defeat, but it will remain an unforgettable one for Indian fans just for the partnership that would go on to win many more matches.
No. 58: A tactical battle where England captain Nasser Hussain tried a few tricks to stifle Tendulkar but the Indian prevailed in a drawn game.
2002
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|59
|Test-28
|176
|21 Feb 2002
|Test v Zimbabwe
|Nagpur
|Won
|No
|60
|Test-29
|117
|19 Apr 2002
|Test v West Indies
|Port of Spain
|Won
|No
|61
|ODI-32
|105*
|4 Jul 2002
|ODI v England
|Chester-le-Street
|N/R
|No
|62
|ODI-33
|113
|11 Jul 2002
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Bristol
|Won
|Yes
|63
|Test-30
|193
|22 Aug 2002
|Test v England
|Leeds
|Won
|No
|64
|Test-31
|176
|30 Oct 2002
|Test v West Indies
|Kolkata
|Drawn
|Yes
No. 59: Another big score in a Test against Zimbabwe.
No. 60: The first Test century in West Indies was a special one, as he equalled Sir Don Bradman’s tally with a gritty knock.
No. 61: First ODI century in England but, at the end of the day, rain was the winner.
No. 62: The Natwest series is rightly famous for the final, but in the lead-up Tendulkar scored two centuries at No 4 and looked in great form.
No. 63: A famous win, as Tendulkar scored his 30th Test century and went past Bradman in an innings where Dravid, Ganguly also scored superb tons.
No. 64: First Test ton at Eden Gardens.
2003
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|65
|ODI-34
|152
|23 Feb 2003
|ODI v Namibia
|Pietermaritzburg
|Won
|Yes
|66
|ODI-35
|100
|26 Oct 2003
|ODI v Australia
|Gwalior
|Won
|Yes
|67
|ODI-36
|102
|15 Nov 2003
|ODI v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|Won
|No
No. 65: As sensational as Tendulkar was for most of the 2003 World Cup, he managed just one century that came against Namibia. It would be his highest World Cup score.
No. 66: In their first match since the World Cup final, India managed to exact some revenge (consolatory) by beating Australia, thanks to centuries from Tendulkar and Laxman.
No. 67: A mammoth opening partnership with Sehwag as the Indian openers scored centuries.
2004
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|68
|Test-32
|241*
|2 Jan 2004
|Test v Australia
|Sydney
|Drawn
|Yes
|69
|ODI-37
|141
|16 Mar 2004
|ODI v Pakistan
|Rawalpindi
|Lost
|Yes
|70
|Test-33
|194*
|28 Mar 2004
|Test v Pakistan
|Multan
|Won
|No
|71
|Test-34
|248*
|10 Dec 2004
|Test v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|Won
|No
No. 68: Tendulkar’s Sydney masterclass in 2004 will forever be remembered for how will can overshadow skill.
No. 69: Before 175 vs Australia, there was 141 vs Pakistan. A dazzling ton in a disappointing defeat.
No. 70: First and only Test century in Pakistan and one that divides opinion till date for Rahul Dravid’s declaration when he was batting on 194.
No. 71: The innings that would go down as his highest first-class score, one where he also equalled Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test tons.
2005
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|72
|ODI-38
|123
|12 Apr 2005
|ODI v Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|Lost
|No
|73
|Test-35
|109
|10 Dec 2005
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|Won
|No
No. 72: Back to form after 16 ODI innings without a ton in what would be a tough year for Tendulkar and Indian cricket.
No. 73: And Gavaskar’s record was broken, with the celebration saying it all. It was a gritty ton on a tricky pitch in a big win for India but Ganguly was axed soon after to mar the occasion. Still, the record-breaking Test century after his tennis elbow was crucial for Tendulkar. A monkey off his back.
2006
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|74
|ODI-39
|100
|6 Feb 2006
|ODI v Pakistan
|Peshawar
|Lost
|No
|75
|ODI-40
|141*
|14 Sep 2006
|ODI v West Indies
|Kuala Lumpur
|Lost
|Yes
No. 74: Another tough phase for Tendulkar, who scored an ODI century in defeat after being bowled off a no-ball early on. But for the doubters, it was another indication he was not done yet.
No. 75: Record books will show this ended in defeat but making yet another comeback from a surgery, Tendulkar showed there was a second wind on its way. Opposing captain Brian Lara said, “For a guy coming back after six months, it showed how much of a genius he is. We just had to watch it and appreciate it, and it was a very special innings for India.” Tendulkar called it a special hundred too. “Tendulkar is back,” beamed Tony Greig during commentary.
2007
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|76
|ODI-41
|100*
|31 Jan 2007
|ODI v West Indies
|Vadodara
|Won
|Yes
|77
|Test-36
|101
|18 May 2007
|Test v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|Drawn
|No
|78
|Test-37
|122*
|25 May 2007
|Test v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|Won
|No
No. 76: This one can be filed under “very lucky”. Tendulkar was dropped in the 49th and 50th over, both sitters and the first by Lara. He needed 11 off last over to get a ton and he got there off the last ball. Batting at the death with Dhoni in a different role, it was a different kind of Tendulkar ton.
No. 77: The World Cup 2007 was a massive disappointment, but for Tendulkar and India life had to move on.
No. 78: Not one of Tendulkar’s best as he compiled a sedate century but it helped Dravid’s men register a series win before embarking on a famous England tour.
2008
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|79
|Test-38
|154*
|2 Jan 2008
|Test v Australia
|Sydney
|Lost
|No
|80
|Test-39
|153
|24 Jan 2008
|Test v Australia
|Adelaide
|Drawn
|Yes
|81
|ODI-42
|117*
|2 Mar 2008
|ODI v Australia
|Sydney
|Won
|Yes
|82
|Test-40
|109
|6 Nov 2008
|Test v Australia
|Nagpur
|Won
|No
|83
|Test-41
|103*
|11 Dec 2008
|Test v England
|Chennai
|Won
|No
No. 79: Given everything that happened in the Sydney 2008 Test match and his role in off-the-field proceedings after that, it is easy to forget Tendulkar hit a superb 154* at one of his favourite venues. “He’s not done yet,” said Gavaskar on air.
No. 80: In a run-fest in Adelaide after the thriller in Perth, Tendulkar scored century No 80 in a drawn match.
No. 81: Well, it had to come at some point. The first ODI century in Australia for Tendulkar would have been special anyway, but that it came in the first final of the CB Series that India went on to win made it all the more special. A critical win in MS Dhoni’s era too. Remember the beamer that Lee bowled to Tendulkar when he was on 98?
No. 82: The Test match will be remembered for Ganguly’s farewell. A friend and trusted lieutenant for so long, it was as if Tendulkar gifted a century to Dada as he bid goodbye. (No video available).
No. 83: “I’d like to dedicate this hundred to all the people who have gone through such terrible times,” said Tendulkar as he and Yuvraj Singh scripted a memorable run-chase in Chennai.
2009
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|84
|ODI-43
|163*
|8 Mar 2009
|ODI v New Zealand
|Christchurch
|Won
|Yes
|85
|Test-42
|160
|18 Mar 2009
|Test v New Zealand
|Hamilton
|Won
|Yes
|86
|ODI-44
|138
|14 Sep 2009
|ODI v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|Won
|Yes
|87
|ODI-45
|175
|5 Nov 2009
|ODI v Australia
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|Lost
|Yes
|88
|Test-43
|100*
|16 Nov 2009
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Ahmedabad
|Drawn
|No
No. 84: Not long after breaking the ODI century drought in Australia, Tendulkar’s first ODI ton in New Zealand was a special innings.
No. 85: A century that played a significant part in India’s first Test win in New Zealand in 33 years.
No. 86: “This is one of my best innings. I will rate this up considering the conditions and the ground, the humidity,” Tendulkar said about his 44th ODI ton.
No. 87: The number 87 is considered to be unlucky for Australian cricket but Tendulkar’s 87th century resulted in heartbreak for India and joy for the visitors. An innings that will remain unforgettable for Tendulkar fans for many reasons.
No. 88: Tendulkar’s last century in 2009 before what would prove to be a prolific 2010.
2010
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|89
|Test-44
|105*
|17 Jan 2010
|Test v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|Won
|Yes
|90
|Test-45
|143
|24 Jan 2010
|Test v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|Won
|No
|91
|Test-46
|100
|6 Feb 2010
|Test v South Africa
|Nagpur
|Lost
|No
|92
|Test-47
|106
|14 Feb 2010
|Test v South Africa
|Kolkata
|Won
|No
|93
|ODI-46
|200*
|24 Feb 2010
|ODI v South Africa
|Gwalior
|Won
|Yes
|94
|Test-48
|203
|26 Jul 2010
|Test v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (SSC)
|Drawn
|No
|95
|Test-49
|214
|9 Oct 2010
|Test v Australia
|Bengaluru
|Won
|Yes
|96
|Test-50
|111*
|16 Dec 2010
|Test v South Africa
|Centurion
|Lost
|No
No. 89: A special (and somewhat lucky) century by Tendulkar rescued India from 150/6 as he rallied with the tail to reach the three-figure mark under Sehwag’s captaincy.
No. 90: Test century No 45 was Tendulkar’s fourth in consecutive Tests against Bangladesh.
No. 91: A defeat for India against a superb South African side with Dale Steyn’s 7-for the highlight. Tendulkar’s second-innings ton while following on was a silver lining.
No. 92: A collective batting effort by India as Tendulkar’s century was the lowest score among the four scored by Indians at Eden Gardens,
No. 93: “First man on the planet to reach 200... and it’s the Superman from India!”: Ravi Shastri
No. 94: A Test century in Sri Lanka after 11 years. And a double century at that.
No. 95: With this century, Tendulkar returned to No 1 in ICC Test batsmen rankings for the first time since 2002. It was just reward for a tremendous renaissance in international cricket. It was also three consecutive centuries that the Master Blaster converted into a double.
No. 96: Tendulkar’s landmark 50th Test ton ended in defeat but it was another masterful innings. “The first thing obviously I thought of was my father because I wanted to do it for him. Yesterday was his birthday, and I would like to dedicate this to him,” he had said.
2011
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|97
|Test-51
|146
|2 Jan 2011
|Test v South Africa
|Cape Town
|Drawn
|No
|98
|ODI-47
|120
|27 Feb 2011
|ODI v England
|Bengaluru
|Tied
|No
|99
|ODI-48
|111
|12 Mar 2011
|ODI v South Africa
|Nagpur
|Lost
|No
No. 97: The battle with Dale Steyn — one of the greatest passages of play in Test cricket history. “That was fierce but fair. That was as good as it got. I stood there with a brilliant umpire, Simon Taufel, and the two of us came off and said, ‘Wow, we’d pay for that.’ Dale bowled very quick and Sachin just had the railway sleeper in his hand and kept patting it back at him,” umpire in that match Ian Gould told ESPNCricinfo.
No. 98: The only Tendulkar century that ended in a tie as he notched up No 98 in the World Cup against England.
No. 99: The last of Tendulkar’s World Cup centuries (oh, how he would have liked one more?) but India ended up losing to South Africa.
2012
|Century #
|Test / ODI #
|Runs
|Start Date
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match result
|POTM
|100
|ODI-49
|114
|16 Mar 2012
|ODI v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|Lost
|No
No. 100: And finally (perhaps a bit too belatedly) the moment came. It might have dragged on longer than most would have liked but as Sunil Gavaskar said on air, it was “a mind-boggling event.”
And, after more than two decades, as he did often through his career, Tendulkar entered a league of his own.
Bonus viewing: Despite scoring 100 tons in international cricket, he could not manage one at the Home of Cricket. But here’s the only century Sachin Tendulkar ever scored at Lord’s:
Statistics via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru and Scroll.in research