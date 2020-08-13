Five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan won the last four frames of the session to haul level with Mark Williams at 8-8, and maintained the upper hand to prevail 13-10 in their quarter-final match at the World Snooker Championship.

But the thrilling contest might just be remembered more for William’s stunning act of sportsmanship in the dying moments.

Williams was staring at defeat, down 10-12, as he was about to hit the white. But he ended up accidentally touching the yellow ball with his hand.

While the referee failed to spot the foul, Williams owned up to it himself and surrendered his shot.

Watch the moment below, at two hours and two minutes in the video:

Play

Williams’s wonderful act of sportsmanship earned plenty of praise on social media:

Stunning sportsmanship Mark Williams #thesnooker — Justin Moorhouse (@justinmoorhouse) August 11, 2020

Mark Williams touched the yellow with his finger at a crucial time. Referee Jan Verhaas didn't notice. Williams owned up to it straight away. Sportsmanship of the highest calibre. In terms of etiquette, snooker is top notch. #snooker #worldsnookerchampionship — Marcus Stead (@MarcusStead) August 11, 2020

Never been Mark Williams’ biggest fan but that’s unbelievable sportsmanship at that stage of the match 👏🏻 — Jordan Thomas (@JordanThomas48) August 11, 2020

Mark Williams may have lost but he’ll win a few more admirers for this super piece of sportsmanship



At 12-10 down and with the 23rd frame in the balance, he calls a foul on himself even though he knows it could be curtains for his title hopes 👏🏼 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AEaqvS9P8e — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) August 11, 2020

Earlier in the tournament, O’Sullivan slammed the poor quality of snooker’s next generation after beating China’s Ding Junhui to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

But after his 13-10 win against Ding, former world number one O’Sullivan said the current standard is so bad he would have to “lose an arm and a leg” to slip down the rankings.

O’Sullivan, 44, told the BBC: “If you look at the younger players coming through, they’re not that good really.

“Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, or not even amateurs they’re so bad a lot of them. A lot of them you see now, you think, cor, I’ve probably got to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50. So that’s why we’re hovering around, because of how poor it is down that end.”

(With inputs from AFP)