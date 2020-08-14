Simona Halep reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Prague Open after grinding out a three-set win against Czech doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday.

The lacklustre Romanian world No 2 overpowered the 118th-ranked Krejcikova 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2 in two hours and five minutes in her second post-lockdown match.

On a scorching hot Thursday afternoon and behind closed doors, the 28-year-old Halep struggled with her right shoulder which affected her serve as she piled up ten double faults and gave away seven breaks.

She was 2-0 down in the third set but then won six games in a row after finally regaining composure as Krejcikova lost much of the resolve she had shown earlier in the match.

In the quarter-final, Halep will face Poland’s Magdalena Frech, the world number 174, who beat Arantxa Rus 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard was made to fight but reached her second quarter-final of the year with a marathon win. The world No 330 and former Wimbledon finalist notched a 7-6(2), 6-7(2), 6-2 win over Tamara Zidansek in two hours and 53 minutes.

#330 Eugenie Bouchard into the QFs in Prague with a very nice 7-6(2), 6-7(2), 6-2 win over Tamara Zidansek.



She will be back on top 300 next week (at least #272).



Gets Mertens tomorrow. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 13, 2020

Results

Second Round

Simona Halep (ROM x1) bt Barbora Krejcíková (CZE) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Sara Sorribes (ESP) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-2, 6-3

Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (2/7), 6-2

With AFP Inputs