Manchester City once again came unstuck at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League as they suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to French side Lyon in Lisbon on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side never led in the match but looked to be back on course for the semi-finals when Kevin de Bruyne equalised for Manchester City in the 69th minute cancelling out Maxwel Cornet’s 24th-minute opener.

Moussa Dembele then gave Lyon the lead in the 79th minute before sealing the win with another strike three minutes from time.

However, the game could have had a completely different outcome had Raheem Sterling, scorer of 31 goals in all competitions this season, dispatched a routine finish with an open goal at his mercy in the 86th minute, just before Dembele’s second goal.

But Sterling for some reason skied his effort from few yards out when it seemed it was difficult to miss than score.

That miss will haunt the Englishman for a few weeks, if not for years to come if the Champions League title continues to evade him and the club.

IN CASE YOU MISSED : The Silly miss by Raheem Sterling against Lyon #ManCityOL #MCILYO #ManCity pic.twitter.com/IScedRu4XZ — Sho pen online (@SHOPEN_ONLINE) August 15, 2020

Thanks Raheem Sterling for making me laugh and smile in these dark times 🤣 you truly are an inspiration to us all 😉 pic.twitter.com/nu5do7aylv — ⚡️Gerard Delaney⚡️🔞 🕘 (@Gerard36Delaney) August 15, 2020

For the first time since 90/91, there won’t be an English, Spanish or Italian side in the UCL semi finals



I blame Sterling 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YwcORvd5mR — Kiyaga Shafic (@kiyaga_shafic) August 16, 2020

Twitter had a field day

What really happened pic.twitter.com/tCnBJzXiIA — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 15, 2020

Sheikh Mansoor finding Sterling at fulltime 😂💔 pic.twitter.com/zjzPPUG37o — Mamman Shaun (@Dope_MF_) August 16, 2020

how am I gonna explain to my kids that Messi scored from here but Sterling missed from here? pic.twitter.com/mAsn1JIjLq — nopal (@palfckngsnyder) August 16, 2020

The reaction of Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards in the studio sums up how fans felt after watching that miss: