In perhaps what is the least surprising result in this season’s Champions League restart, Bayern Munich have stormed into the final after another goal-studded display.

Serge Gnabry scored twice and the Robert Lewandowski netted his 55th goal of an incredible season as treble-chasing side defeated Lyon 3-0 in Lisbon on Wednesday to set up the summit clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bundesliga and German Cup winners Bayern are seeking a repeat of their 2013 treble with French giants PSG attempting to lift the trophy for the first time in club history.

Bayern, who are eyeing their sixth European title, are on course for beating a host of records this season irrespective of whether they win the title or not.

Most goals scored in the #UCL so far this season:



✰ FC Bayern (42)

✰ PSG (25)

✰ Lewandowski & Gnabry (24)

✰ Man City (21)



UNSTOPPABLE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K99Xy4qgNq — Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) August 19, 2020

Bayern Munich are now three short of equaling the all-time record for most goals scored by a team in a single Champions League season. The dominant goal fest in the quarter-finals against Barcelona where they scored eight, helped this streak to a large extent.

However, it is important to not that Bayern have achieved this feat in far fewer matches than the other teams on this leaderboard, as the competition has been played out in a single-legged format this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most goals scored by teams in single UCL season Team Season Goals scored Matches played Goals per game Barcelona 1999-'00 45 16 2.8 Bayern Munich 2019-'20 42* 10 4.2 Real Madrid 2013-'14 41 13 3.2 Liverpool 2017-'18 41 13 3.2 Real Madrid 2016-'17 36 13 2.8 * indicates season is ongoing

This Bayern Munich team have the highest goals per game ratio in Champions League history having scored their 42 goals in just ten matches.

However, goals don’t always guarantee success. Three out of the five teams on that chart failed to win the Champions League in that particular season with only the Real Madrid teams of 2013-’14 and 2016-’17 winning the trophy. Can they do it again against PSG?

The Bavarians became the only team to start the Champions League with ten successive wins. They also equaled the record for the most consecutive wins in the competition and would set a new record if they beat PSG in the final.

Most consecutive wins in Champions League Team Most consecutive wins Seasons Bayern Munich 10* 2019-'20 Bayern Munich 10 2012-'13 and 2013-'14 Real Madrid 10 2013-'14 and 2014-'15 Barcelona 9 2014-'15 Barcelona 9 2002-'03 Borussia Dortmund 8 1996-'97 * indicates season is ongoing

Bayern Munich are the first team in Champions League history to start a campaign with 10 consecutive wins.



𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟐-𝟏𝟑

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal

🏆 UCL



𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal

❔ UCL



Make it 11, and they will complete their second treble. #UCLFinal

Bayern Munich have reached their 11th final in the competition equaling AC Milan’s record in the European Cup. Only Real Madrid have made more appearances in the final than Bayern Munich.

Most appearances in Champions League finals Teams Final appearances Number of titles Real Madrid 16 13 AC Milan 11 7 Bayern Munich 11 5 Liverpool 9 6 Juventus 9 2 Barcelona 8 5 Benfica 7 2 Ajax 6 4 Inter Milan 5 3 Manchester United 5 3

👏 Bayern into their first #UCLfinal since 2013



1⃣1⃣ Bayern reach 11th European Cup final in club history



👏 Bayern into their first #UCLfinal since 2013

1⃣1⃣ Bayern reach 11th European Cup final in club history

🔴 10 successive UCL wins for Bayern this season - equalling the competition record #UCL

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has been at the heart of their Champions League surge and the Polish striker has been breaking records all along. He is now the top scoring player and assist provider in the Champions League this season.

Top goalscorers - UCL 2019-'20 Pos Player Club Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 15 2 Erling Haaland Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund 10 3 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 9 4 Dries Mertens Napoli 6 4 Harry Kane Tottenham 6 4 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 6 4 Memphis Depay Lyon 6 4 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 6 5 Kylian Mbappe PSG 5 5 Heung-Min Son Tottenham 5

Top assist providers - UCL 2019-'20 Pos Player Club Assists 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 6 1 Angel di Maria PSG 6 3 Kylian Mbappe PSG 5 3 Hakim Ziyech Ajax 5 3 Houssem Auoar Lyon 6

Only two players have been directly involved in 20+ goals in a single Champions League campaign:



⬡ Cristiano Ronaldo (13-14)

⬡ Cristiano Ronaldo (15-16)

⬢ Robert Lewandowski (19-20)



Outrageous players. Outrageous output. #UCL pic.twitter.com/AcV0hWz62X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2020

Lewandowski is now in touching distance of Ronaldo’s goalscoring record in a single Champions League campaign. He needs a brace against PSG in the final to equal the record and a hat-trick to break it.

Most goals in single UCL season Rank Player Season Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 2013–14 17 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 2015–16 16 3 Robert Lewandowski 2019-20 15* 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 2017–18 15 4 José Altafini 1962–63 14 4 Lionel Messi 2011–12 14 5 Ferenc Puskás 1959–60 12 5 Gerd Müller 1972–73 12 5 Ruud van Nistelrooy 2002–03 12 5 Lionel Messi 2010–11 12 5 Mario Gómez 2011–12 12 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 2012–13 12 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 2016–17 12 7 Lionel Messi 2018–19 12 * indicates season is ongoing

15 – Robert Lewandowski has become only the second player to score 15+ @ChampionsLeague goals in a single campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo (17 in 13-14, 16 in 15-16 & 15 in 17-18). Monsters. #UCL

The Polish striker has been in stunning form this season and has scored in every Champions League match. Ronaldo once again holds the all-time record having scored in 11 straight matches.

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski has now scored in 9 successive UCL matches - only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has a longer scoring streak.#UCL

Longest scoring streaks in UCL history Player No of consecutive matches in which goals are scored Season Club Cristiano Ronaldo 11 2016-'17 and 2017-'18 Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski 9* 2019-'20 Bayern Munich Ruud van Nistelrooy 9 2002-'03 Manchester United Luis Aragones 8 1973-'74 Atletico Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo 8 2013-'14 Real Madrid * indicates the streak has not ended

The statistics may suggest that Bayern Munich have done enough already to win the Champions League already, football doesn’t work that way.

In PSG, Bayern have opponents that can hurt them. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel di Maria in their ranks, PSG possess enough quality to outscore Bayern Munich on the night even though they have been scintillating in front of the goal.

“Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organise our defence differently,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick after the semi-final win.

However, history does favour the German side.

4 – The 2019-20 @ChampionsLeague final will be the fourth major European final contested between French and German opposition, with the teams from Germany lifting the trophy on each of the previous three occasions - @FCBayern being two of those. Showpiece. #UCLfinal

Irrespective of who wins it Bayern Munich and PSG have been huge credit to the Champions League this season, entertaining fans with some stunning displays of attacking football. In a year when the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to end the campaign prematurely, this potential goal fest between these two great teams is a fitting way to end the season. Bring it on!