Rohit Sharma and Vinesh Phogat were among the five chosen for the highest sporting honour of Khel Ratna while 27 athletes will get Arjuna Awards for 2020, the Sports Ministry on Friday confirmed.

The five Khel Ratna winners for this year would be cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Rio Paralympics gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, table tennis player Manika Batra, and women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a press release.

In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29 this year, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sports Ministry, however, decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, pruning the list to 27 (from the initially recommended 29) but accepted an unprecedented five recommendations for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.

Last week, the Justice Mukundakam Sharma-led selection committee had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.

The list also included Rio Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi and 2017 weightlifting world champion Mirabai, but the decision on bestowing the Arjuna on them was left to the discretion of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. This was due to the fact that they had already won the Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honour.

Here’s a look at all the winners this year:

Winners of Khel Ratna Award Player Sport Rohit Sharma Cricket Mariyappan Thangavelu Para Athletics Manika Batra Table Tennis Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Rani Rampal Hockey

Winners of Arjuna Award Player Sport Atanu Das Archery Dutee Chand Athletics Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Manish Kaushik Boxing Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Ishant Sharma Cricket Deepti Sharma Cricket Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Sandesh Jhingan Football Aditi Ashok Golf Akashdeep Singh Hockey Deepika Hockey Deepak Kabaddi Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Manu Bhaker Shooting Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Divij Sharan Tennis Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Divya Kakran Wrestling Rahul Aware Wrestling Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Sandeep Para Athletics Manish Narwal Para Shooting

Winners of Dronacharya Award (Lifetime) Coach Sport Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Purushotham Rai Athletics Shiv Singh Boxing Romesh Pathania Hockey Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Naresh Kumar Tennis Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

Winners of Dronacharya Award (Regular) Coach Sport Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Jaspal Rana Shooting Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton