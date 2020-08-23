There will be no fans in the stadium but that should not take anything away from what promises to be a blockbuster Uefa Champions League final on Sunday in Lisbon.

The Paris Saint-Germain of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe go after a first-ever Champions League title, but will have their work cut out against a Bayern Munich side led by the prolific Robert Lewandowski.

It is a mouthwatering showdown between two of Europe’s super clubs, with PSG eager to cap their rise in the last decade under Qatari ownership and Bayern hoping to lift the trophy for the sixth time.

PSG’s record in UCL 2019-’20: Played: 10; Won: 8; Drawn: 1; Lost: 1; Goals scored: 25; Goals against: 5 Bayern Munich’s UCL 2019-’20: Played: 10; Won: 10; Drawn: 0; Lost: 0; Goals scored: 42; Goals against: 8

PSG, making their debut at this stage, are the 41st club to appear in the European Cup final and they would become the 23rd to win it should they succeed. Bayern, meanwhile, are seeking to join Liverpool on six wins and become the joint-third most successful club in the competition’s history behind Real Madrid (13 titles) and AC Milan (7). They have a mixed record in the finals, having won five and lost five.

PSG fact-box: Last five games in UCL: WWDWW

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: final (current season) Bayern Munich fact-box: Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)

PSG sealed their place in their first Champions League final by beating RB Leipzig 3-0.

They are the first French representative to get this far since Monaco in 2004 and can become just the second team from Ligue 1 to win European club football’s biggest prize, after Marseille in 1993.

“This is exactly why I came here. I always said that I wanted to go down in my country’s history. (This) is another chance to do that,” said Mbappe.

PSG’s road to final: Group A winners: Wednesday 18 September 2019

Parc des Princes Paris

Paris 3-0 Real Madrid



Tuesday 1 October 2019

Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Istanbul

Galatasaray 0-1 Paris



Tuesday 22 October 2019

Jan Breydelstadion Bruges

Club Brugge 0-5 Paris



Wednesday 6 November 2019

Parc des Princes Paris

Paris 1-0 Club Brugge



Tuesday 26 November 2019

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Madrid

Real Madrid 2-2 Paris



Wednesday 11 December 2019

Parc des Princes Paris

Paris 5-0 Galatasaray



Round of 16: (Aggregate 3-2)



Tuesday 18 February 2020

BVB Stadion Dortmund Dortmund

Dortmund 2-1 Paris



Wednesday 11 March 2020

Parc des Princes Paris

Paris 2-0 Dortmund



Quarterfinal:



Wednesday 12 August 2020

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Lisbon

Atalanta 1-2 Paris



Semifinal: Tuesday 18 August 2020 Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Lisbon Leipzig 0-3 Paris

If PSG represent the nouveau riche, Bayern are one of the continent’s traditional giants. This is their 11th final.

The last of their five victories came in 2013. Four starters from that 2-1 final win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley – goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba and Thomas Mueller – could play here, although Boateng is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

When, in 1974, Bayern won their first European Cup, a young PSG outfit were only just winning promotion to France’s top flight.

Leaving aside their storied past, Bayern appear the most formidable team in Europe just now.

Their 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon was their 20th consecutive victory. They are unbeaten in 29 matches since December last year under coach Hansi Flick.

They have already pocketed a German league and cup double, with the Bundesliga title, their eighth in a row.

They have won all 10 matches in the Champions League this season, scoring 42 goals, including a 7-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur and the 8-2 quarter-final demolition of Barcelona.

Bayern Munich’s road to final: Group B winners:

Wednesday 18 September 2019

Football Arena Munich Munich

Bayern 3-0 Crvena zvezda Tuesday 1 October 2019

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern



Tuesday 22 October 2019

Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis Piraeus

Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern



Wednesday 6 November 2019

Football Arena Munich Munich

Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos



Tuesday 26 November 2019

Stadion Rajko Mitić Belgrade

Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern



Wednesday 11 December 2019

Football Arena Munich Munich

Bayern 3-1 Tottenham



Round of 16: (Aggregate 7-1)



Tuesday 25 February 2020

Stamford Bridge London

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern



Saturday 8 August 2020

Football Arena Munich Munich

Bayern 4-1 Chelsea



Quarterfinal:

Friday 14 August 2020

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Lisbon

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern



Semifinal:

Wednesday 19 August 2020

Estádio José Alvalade Lisbon

Lyon 0-3 Bayern

PSG vs Bayern Munich previous meetings in Champions League: All of the previous meetings between these two sides have been in group stages (PSG wins 5, Bayern wins 3) 05/12/17: Bayern 3-1 Paris (Lewandowski 8, Tolisso 37, 69; Mbappé 50)

27/09/17: Paris 3-0 Bayern (Dani Alves 2, Cavani 31, Neymar 63)

18/10/00: Bayern 2-0 Paris (Salihamidžić 3, Paulo Sérgio 89)

26/09/00: Paris 1-0 Bayern (Laurent Leroy 90)

05/11/97: Paris 3-1 Bayern (Gava 17, Maurice 73, Leroy 75; Babbel 28)

22/10/97: Bayern 5-1 Paris (Elber 4, 73, Jancker 21, 47, Helmer 51; Simone 48)

23/11/94: Bayern 0-1 Paris (Weah 80)

14/09/94: Paris 2-0 Bayern (Weah 39, Bravo 80)

Such an occasion deserves to be played in front of a full stadium, but the cavernous, 65,000-seat Estadio da Luz will be empty.

No fans are allowed in, as has been the case throughout this unprecedented ‘Final Eight’ tournament in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is true that it will be odd to play behind closed doors. We would have liked to have our supporters there but I know they are supporting us where they are. But this is still the Champions League,” said Mbappe on Saturday during a virtual press conference.

The competition was suspended for five months before finally resuming earlier in August, with two-legged ties done away with in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

“You still feel all the tension. Everyone wants to win it, especially with this unusual format. Everyone will remember this for a long time because of the tragic events surrounding it,” Mbappe added.

While the atmosphere in the ground will be surreal for the few hundred allowed to attend, the match promises to be fascinating, pitting together two teams whose domestic dominance is almost total and who were both comfortable winners in the semi-finals.

Bayern’s advantage’

Lewandowski has 55 goals this season. But he is more than ably supported.

Bayern take the risk of playing with a dangerously high defensive line. Yet it remains to be seen if they can afford to take that risk against PSG’s attack of Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

“We’ve always played with a high line and ultimately we’ve got results doing that so we won’t change too much,” Flick insisted.

The French champions, under German coach Thomas Tuchel, have themselves lost once since November 1, last year, and they overturned that 2-1 reverse in Dortmund in the last 16 by winning the return leg.

“It is a small advantage for Bayern that they are used as a club to playing these games. I accept that, but it is not a decisive advantage,” said Tuchel.

Neymar is in fine form and Mbappe has recovered from an ankle injury, while Tuchel was optimistic playmaker Marco Verratti would start after a calf problem.

However, there remains a doubt over goalkeeper Keylor Navas, three times a Champions League winner with Real Madrid, after he missed the semi-final.