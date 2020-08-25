Overcoming many a frustration, England fast bowler James Anderson became the fourth player to take 600 wickets in Test cricket during day five of the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

The right-arm quick got to the milestone by taking the wicket of Pakistan Azhar Ali on Tuesday. He celebrated his achievement by lifting the ball up in his hand after Joe Root picked up a sharp catch in first slip. It was a short ball that reared up quite sharply.

Pakistan were at 100/2 in their second innings, trailing England overall by 210 runs at the end of day four. With England on the brink of clinching a first series win over Pakistan in 10 years, rain and wet outfield washed out a large chunk of the final day of English Test summer.

The last day should have got underway at 1000 GMT but, with rain still falling following an overnight downpour, the covers remained in place at the Ageas Bowl and there was no play before lunch. But following three inspections, umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough decided to look again at 1500 GMT, with play getting underway at 1515 GMT.

Anderson made his Test debut in May 2003, with a match against Zimbabwe at Lord’s. He had played his first international game in December 2002 – an ODI against Australia.

The 38-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in Tests among fast bowlers and only has Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble ahead of him on the all-time list.

Balls to 600th Test wicket

33711 M Muralitharan

33717 James Anderson

34919 Shane Warne

38496 Anil Kumble#ENGvPAK — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 25, 2020

Highest wicket-takers in Test cricket Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave SR 5 10 M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 133 230 800 22.72 55.0 67 22 SK Warne (AUS) 145 273 708 25.41 57.4 37 10 A Kumble (INDIA) 132 236 619 29.65 65.9 35 8 JM Anderson (ENG) 156* 291 600 26.76 56.2 29 3 GD McGrath (AUS) 124 243 563 21.64 51.9 29 3 CA Walsh (WI) 132 242 519 24.44 57.8 22 3 SCJ Broad (ENG) 143* 263 514 27.64 56.3 18 3 DW Steyn (SA) 93 171 439 22.95 42.3 26 5 N Kapil Dev (INDIA) 131 227 434 29.64 63.9 23 2 R Herath (SL) 93 170 433 28.07 60.0 34 9 Scroll sideways to view full table (via ESPNCricinfo)

Anderson has also played 194 One-Day Internationals and 19 T20Is, having taken 269 and 18 wickets respectively in the two white-ball formats. He is widely considered as one of the greatest bowlers to have ever played the game.

“I want to play as long as I possibly can,” Anderson had said after England’s victory in the first Test against Pakistan.

“I’m still hungry to play the game. I think the frustration for me is that after one bad game….the sort of whispers (about retirement) that go around, I don’t think that’s really fair. I don’t think it’s the toughest period of my career. I’m sure I’ll have another bad game in my career. I just don’t want every time I have a bad game for there to be whispers going round that I’m going to pack in.

“I want to be bowling well and contributing to England winning games of cricket. That’s been my focus throughout my career and will continue to be my focus. If I get 600 wickets then great; if I don’t, then I’m happy with what I’ve got.”