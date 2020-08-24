Usain Bolt tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests for his 34th birthday on August 21 in Jamaica.

Football stars Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling were also present at the party as was cricketer Chris Gayle.

There were several unconfirmed reports doing the rounds before Bolt took to social media to confirm reports by a radio station in Jamaica, ‘Nationwide90fm’, which claimed that he has contracted the disease.

Bolt said that he will self-isolate at home.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

There wasn’t any physical distancing being observed at the party and none of the people seen in the videos from the party were wearing masks as well.

Here are a few videos from the party:

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r — Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020