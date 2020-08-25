England’s James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners – Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of the fifth day, he produced a rising delivery to well-set right-hander Azhar (31) that took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

He was made to wait for the landmark because of dropped catches and rain delays but when finally play got underway at 1515 GMT, Anderson was raring to go and didn’t take long to produce the wicket-taking delivery.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Anderson reaching the landmark:

600 is a lot of wickets for a fast bowler; a tribute to skill and fitness. And @jimmy9 has shown he is as good as any. Fabulous career and a place among the greats of the game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2020

#600JA Couldn’t be a greater ambassador for Test Cricket than James Anderson! He’s an excellent example to young kids that to win a Cricket Oscar be great in Test Cricket! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9, so proud moment on becoming the FIRST ever fast bowler to pick 600th Test Wicket🏏

Here’s to many more milestones! 💪✌️ https://t.co/NJpQF93uQD — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 25, 2020

Outstanding achievement of 600 test wickets. Congratulations to @jimmy9. Hard work and dedication throughout his career has resulted in a skilled champion bowler. Great inspirational story for youngsters — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club 👍🏼 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020

Greatest of great pace bowlers. Incredible career. Skill. Fitness. Longevity. History maker. C’mon @jimmy9, overtake Warney? 😉 #EngvPak #600 — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) August 25, 2020

Remarkable achievement to play 156 Tests as a Batsman .. To do it as a quick bowler & then achieve 600 wickets is nothing short of extraordinary .. Well done @jimmy9 .. England’s greatest ever bowler .. #TestCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2020

What a moment for @jimmy9! Congratulations 🐐 — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 25, 2020

Incredible 600 by @jimmy9 . What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate. #JamesAnderson #600TestWickets #England pic.twitter.com/dVFMqPvuwA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 25, 2020

Career bowling avg for Anderson at each milestone wicket



100th: 34.80

200th: 32.20

300th: 30.43

400th: 29.30

500th: 27.64

600th: 26.76#ENGvPAK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 25, 2020

Jimmy Anderson's continued improvement just amazing: 600 Test wickets at 26, last 500 at 25, last 400 at 24, last 300 at 23, last 200 at 21 and last 100 at 22. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) August 25, 2020

James Anderson's most frequent Test victims:



Peter Siddle - 11 dismissals

Sachin Tendulkar - 9

Michael Clarke - 9

Azhar Ali - 9

David Warner - 9

Shane Watson - 8

Cheteshwar Pujara - 8

Brad Haddin - 8

Shan Masood - 8#ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 25, 2020

For a fast-bowler to play 156 test matches is an incredible achievement, a testament of his endurance. And becoming the first fast bowler to 600 test wickets is a just reward for the hard-work & the passion with which @jimmy9 has played his cricket. Many congratulations #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/RGOdReZXuL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2020

600 Test wickets by a seam bowler is a ridiculous achievement. Can't see any other seamer getting there again. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) August 25, 2020

Champion bowler James Anderson! Congrats on reaching the first-ever 600 wickets for a fast bowler.. hard work, passion and never-day-die approach have been the hallmark of your career.. doyen of fast bowlers, best wishes for the rest of your career @jimmy9 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 Astonishing feat...onwards to 700! 😉 #600 — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) August 25, 2020

Most Test wickets for England:



Stuart Broad - 514

Ian Botham - 383

James Anderson since turning thirty - 332

Bob Willis - 325

Fred Truman - 307

Derek Underwood - 297

James Anderson before turning thirty - 268

Graeme Swann - 255#ENGvPAK — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 25, 2020

WHAT A BOWLER... Jimmy Anderson takes 600th Test wicket the first pace bowler to reach that mark - a triumph of longevity, cussedness and skill - No 600 Azhar Ali ct by Root at slip.... — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) August 25, 2020

600. Jimmy Anderson. One of the greatest.... 🙌😇 #ENGvsPAK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2020

One of those cricketers who made the game richer in content by their skills. Cricket will owe eternal gratitude to cricketers like Jimmy Anderson. My abiding memory of him : Virat v Anderson 2018 series in England.🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020

600 wickets. 17 years. 156 matches. Absolutely incredible.

Jimmy Anderson 👏👏👏 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 25, 2020

600 Test wickets, who would have thought that fast bowler would get there. Jimmy Anderson, you are a gift that goes on giving — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 25, 2020

600 wickets for James Anderson, he is the first fast bowler to complete this milestone - other three are spinners: Muralitharan, Warne & Kumble.



17-year-old Test career for a fast bowler is an achievement - longevity, swing, accuracy, fitness, motivation and still going strong. pic.twitter.com/jbcE9X2ilQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2020

Number 600 for James Anderson is Azhar Ali,unfortunate that there’s no one to give him a standing ovation,but still doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s been an incredible career,what a bowler! #ENGvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 25, 2020

James Anderson becomes the first seamer to claim 600 Test wickets. He is only the fourth bowler of any kind to take this many wickets in Test cricket, alongside Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and

Anil Kumble. #ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 25, 2020

600th Test victim of

Shane Warne - Marcus Trescothick (Eng) in 2005

Muralidharan - Khaled Mashud (Ban) in 2006

Anil Kumble - Andrew Symonds (Aus) in 2008

James Anderson - Azhar Ali (Pak) in 2020#EngvPak #EngvsPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 25, 2020

And he isn’t done.