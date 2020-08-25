Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has made his desire to leave FC Barcelona official, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

“The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave,” the agency reported on Tuesday.

It is known that Messi has a clause in his contract that allows him to walk away from Barcelona on a free transfer as long as an official communication of the decision is made to the club.

According to a report in The Guardian, however, that clause could lead to complications for both sides given the extraordinary nature of the 2019-’20 season that only officially ended last weekend.

“Barcelona believe that the deadline for that clause to be applied has expired: he had to inform them of his decision before the end of May. But given the exceptional nature of this season, which extended into the summer and did not formally end until last Sunday’s Champions League final, Messi’s camp are set to argue that the deadline should be set on 31 August,” the report said.

Breaking: Barcelona confirms that Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave. pic.twitter.com/5P4riZQ9hi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2020

Former Barcelona captain Careles Puyol tweeted: “Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.”

A report from Esporte Interativo earlier claimed Messi has made up his mind to leave this summer, although a Barcelona source told AFP shortly before a board meeting that there had still been no communication with the club to that effect.

The news comes less than a week after Barcelona appointed Dutchman Ronald Koeman as the new coach on a two-year contract.

The 57-year-old Koeman, who had been in charge of the Netherlands since 2018, replaces Quique Setien, who was sacked after the Catalans were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. He became the fifth Dutchman to coach Barcelona after Rinus Michels, Johan Cruyff, Louis van Gaal and Frank Rijkaard.

Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona to accept a clause in his contract that would allow him to move on a free this summer. The club are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the issue, reports @rac1 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dGI6DITayL — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2020

Messi thinks the season finished in August, so he can use the clause that frees him from the club before the end of the month. FCB would mention that the contract talks about end of June for Messi to use the clause, so it has expired — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 25, 2020

The straw that broke the proverbial back will be the demolition by Bayern that exposed Barcelona’s ageing team for what Messi had been saying all along: they were simply not good enough.

He said it in February and again in July, when a rant in the aftermath of handing Real Madrid the title turned into a brutal, but honest, assessment of their season.

Messi saw the fall coming but it was too late to do anything about it and the question now is whether he wants to be part of the process of recovery and renewal.

Most have assumed it would take something cataclysmic for Messi to leave but at an elite football club, what could be worse than this?

This was more painful than the capitulations against Roma and Liverpool, when carelessness and fragility deprived Barcelona of a genuine chance to lift the Champions League trophy.

But they were shocks because Barca were contenders. This time, nobody expected them to beat Bayern. Many expected a thrashing but few could have predicted the severity of it.

