Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on the footballing world when it was confirmed on Tuesday that he has informed Barcelona that he wants to “unilaterally” terminate his contract with the Spanish giants.
This move confirmed a decision that seemed a long time coming given the deteriorating relationship between the player and club management.
Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi’s desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause that would allow him to leave on a free transfer. However, the club maintains the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season and there seems to be a tussle brewing between the two parties over it.
The 33-year-old seemed to take the decision to leave the only club he has played for after Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon earlier this month. The captain had already taken a swipe at the team after Barcelona let their La Liga advantage slip to Real Madrid last month.
Only human: Beware, Barcelona and fans – Lionel Messi’s frustrations are at a tipping point
The news, out late on Tuesday, took social media by storm as it became the top trend. Other sports teams joined in the speculation over where the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will go next.
Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol and current striker Luis Suarez seemed to all but confirm the departure as well with their ambiguous tweets.
Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Messi wanting to leave Barcelona
There was some humour to also be found in the whole situation as well
The rest of the sporting world got in line as well