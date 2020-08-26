Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to finally break the duck and win their first title as they head in to the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

RCB have finished runners-up twice – in 2011 and 2016 – but are yet to get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy.

Having had a disastrous IPL 2019, where they finished last in the league, RCB rang in a number of changes to their squad and coaching setup to give themselves a better chance.

Ahead of IPL 2020, RCB head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson sat down for a media interaction to share their expectations from the upcoming season in the United Arab Emirates.

Here are excerpts:

On RCB’s approach towards IPL 2020...

Hesson: The players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are therefore in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season. Our support staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support.

Katich: We have several split-group sessions planned initially to help give the batsmen plenty of time getting volume in after such a long layoff. Once everyone has got their touch and rhythm back with bat and ball, we will move into more competitive training before the scheduled practice matches and the start of the tournament.

On playing without crowds in the stadiums...

Katich: It will surely be different for the international stars, but it could be a blessing for the younger players to not have the pressure of the crowds. Yes, the adrenaline rush that comes with fans in the stadium will be missing but that is something all the teams will have to deal with. It’s the same for everyone so I don’t think it should be a huge factor.

On the planning to help RCB win their first IPL title...

Hesson: This is something we have discussed since the time of the auctions, when we were building our squad. Simon, Virat and I have spoken a lot about how we want to play the game and prepare a squad that can win us the title. We’re all well aware of the history but for us it’s all about building a squad that can deliver in the key moments. That’s out only focus. We have a new group and a new coaching setup, but I think our squad is well-balanced and we filled the gaps nicely in the auction.

On the challenges of playing in the UAE as compared to India...

Katich: The first thing is getting used to the extreme heat here. I’m sure some of the Indian players have experienced this often back home but to return after such a long gap and get used to such harsh conditions will be a challenge. The break will make it hard for the players, not just from the skills point of view but also from the mental side of the game. Given the history of the grounds here at Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we’re expecting the conditions to be pretty similar. The pitch at our home ground at the Chinnaswamy Stadium offers plenty of runs and that might not be the case here but we’ll wait and see.

On RCB having a batting-heavy team...

Hesson: It was quite clear to us during the auctions that we had to cover our death bowling options. We spent a lot of time planning for this and ensuring we have experience in this department. It’s good to have the likes of Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn. Everyone’s developed new tricks. Of course Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are a year wiser as well. Navdeep Saini has also made a strong impression. I think we have the spin department covered as well. There’s plenty of variety on offer so I expect us to do well.

Katich: I think there’s a good balance of youth and experience in our squad, both in terms of batting and bowling. Saini and Washington Sundar are youngsters who have done well over the past few years. We will want the senior guys to lead the way but we will also give the youngsters an opportunity to shine. The history of the IPL suggests that players make a name for themselves with impactful performances in this tournament. And I think we have players in our squad who can do that.

On the players’ skill level after the four-month break...

Katich: We will find that out over the coming weeks. We can rely on what the players have done in the past and what their strengths are. The experienced players can draw from their past performances to get back into the groove, but it will be tougher for the younger guys. Overall, we have a number of players who had strong domestic seasons so I think they can take that confidence into the IPL. We, as coaches, will try and make sure the players prepare well over the next three weeks and be ready for the tough situations that will come ahead. This isn’t an ideal scenario but the big positive is that the players will be coming in fresh and hungry to do well. How the players deal with the anxiety will also play a big part.

On Aaron Finch’s presence being helpful for Virat Kohli...

Katich: During the auctions, we were looking for established international players who can deliver the big performances for us. Finch was high on our wish list, given the contributions he has made to the Australian team over the past few years, both as captain and a player. He is one of the top-ranked T20 players in the world and does very well against spin. I think Finch and the other experienced players like AB de Villiers can help Virat when it comes to encouraging the group and driving the team forward.

On AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn’s preparedness...

Hesson: AB de Villiers was the standout player in a match in South Africa just a few weeks ago. He showed the quality he has by playing various tournaments around the world over the past 12 months. He is also physically very fit and refreshed at the moment. And with Steyn we saw just six months ago he was in exceptional form for South Africa. He had a very, very good T20 league back home. He has developed some great variations recently. I’m sure both these players will be raring to go come September 19.

On blending youth and experience in the squad...

Katich: We have to be clear about each player’s role and responsibility, and this is something we planned for at the auction. With the lengthy break we have just had, current form will also stand for a lot. So if someone during the training sessions over the next few weeks shows that he is ready to go and in good form, it will be crazy of us to not look at that. Of course there are a few senior players who we will lock, but there will be opportunities for youngsters.

On the challenges of a long tournament like the IPL...

Hesson: The key for us will be having clarity on role definition and our style of play. You will have ups and downs along the way, that’s just the nature of the beast, but you have to stay true to your style and stick to your strengths. We have clear game plans on how we want to attack our oppositions. But there can be times you lose despite playing well, it’s very important then to not jump at shadows and think of making big changes. We will adjust things if we think we have to but we should approach each game in a fact-based manner.