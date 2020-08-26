Dwayne Bravo became the first ever bowler to reach the 500 wicket-milestone in T20 cricket on Wednesday.
The West Indies bowler reached the landmark while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Bravo’s 500th wicket was Rahkeem Cornwall. The bowler, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, got to the milestone in his 459th match.
No other bowler has even 400 wickets in the shortest format.
It was also Bravo’s 100th wicket in the CPL.
Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan legend, is second on the list at 389 wickets in 294 matches. Sunil Narine is third on the list.
Bravo has been part of more than 20 T20 teams in leagues around the world and has been a pioneer of the shortest format, renowned for his variations and yorkers at the death.