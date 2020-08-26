Dwayne Bravo became the first ever bowler to reach the 500 wicket-milestone in T20 cricket on Wednesday.

The West Indies bowler reached the landmark while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Bravo’s 500th wicket was Rahkeem Cornwall. The bowler, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, got to the milestone in his 459th match.

No other bowler has even 400 wickets in the shortest format.

It was also Bravo’s 100th wicket in the CPL.

Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan legend, is second on the list at 389 wickets in 294 matches. Sunil Narine is third on the list.

Bravo has been part of more than 20 T20 teams in leagues around the world and has been a pioneer of the shortest format, renowned for his variations and yorkers at the death.

Great catch from Munro, Jimbo's gone, and on his home ground DJ BRAVO MAKES HISTORY!



500 T20 wickets. 100 Hero CPL wickets. Leading the way for the rest of the world for almost 15 years. Congratulations @DJBravo47 on an epic achievement!#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SLZvTKR pic.twitter.com/diCUepOmWP — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

The Original Champion @DJBravo47 knocks down two birds with a single shot! Rahkeem's wicket brings up #Bravo's historic 500th T20 scalp as well as his 100th @CPL wicket! 🥂🎇 pic.twitter.com/Icqk17OUNQ — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 26, 2020

Dwayne Bravo today became 1st cricketer to claim 500 wickets in T20 cricket!

501* - Dwayne Bravo

390 - Lasith Malinga

383 - Sunil Narine

374 - Imran Tahir

356 - Sohail Tanvir

354 - Shakib Al Hasan#CPL2020 #CPL20 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 26, 2020

First to 500 wickets:



Tests: Courtney Walsh (2001)



ODIs: Wasim Akram (2003)



T20s: Dwayne Bravo (2020) — also becomes the first bowler to take 100 CPL wickets @CPL #CPL2020 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 26, 2020

Dwayne Bravo becomes the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket. No other bowler has even reached reached 400. #SLZvTKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 26, 2020