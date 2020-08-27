Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, AFP reported on Thursday.

Pogba was omitted from the France squad announced Thursday for next month’s Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia, coach Didier Deschamps said.

World Cup winner Pogba has been replaced by teenager Eduardo Camavinga, who was called up for the first time alongside Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Pogba, who is often at the center of transfer rumours during the off-season, is expected to stay put in Manchester United ahead of the new season. His agent said Sunday that the France midfielder is part of United’s plans, adding that he is currently discussing a contract extension with the Premier League club.

Mino Raiola had told Italian broadcasters Sky Sport that Pogba, 27, “is still at the heart of an important technical project”.

Raiola added that he was discussing “with no stress” the renewal to Pogba’s contract at United, which currently expires next summer.

“Manchester United have never wanted to open negotiations to sell him in these last few years,” he said.

(More to follow)