India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19, reported PTI.

One of the recipients of this year’s Khel Ratna award, Phogat had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

“Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony,” the Asiad and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist told PTI.

“I will recover soon, god willing. I am in isolation at home,” she added.

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday’s virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution. She is one among five athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour this year. The others are cricketer Rohit Sharma, Rio Paralympics gold medallist Thangavelu Mariyappan, India hockey captain Rani Rampal and table tennis player Manika Batra.

A few days earlier, Phogat, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, had said she will pull out of the national camp scheduled in Lucknow, citing health safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phogat won gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games besides a bronze at the 2019 World Championships which helped her seal a spot for Tokyo Olympics.

