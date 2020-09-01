Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has announced that her second test for coronavirus returned negative on Monday.

Phogat, a gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, took to Twitter to convey the news.

“I underwent a second Covid-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers,” Phogat tweeted on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old who was one of the recipients of this year’s Khel Ratna award, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

Phogat was one of the first wrestlers to raise concerns about health safety when the Wrestling Federation of India planned to resume the national camp in Lucknow.

She had said she will pull out of the national camp, citing health safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phogat is set to remain in isolation as a precautionary measure despite the negative test.