Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the US Open on Tuesday battling back from two sets down to progress to round two of his comeback Grand Slam.
Playing in his first singles Grand Slam in 18 months because of injury and the coronavirus pandemic, Murray dug deep to prevail in a 4hr 38min bruiser against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, winning 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
“That’s by far the most tennis I’ve played since 2019,” said Murray, who lost in five sets in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open to Roberto Bautista Agut.
US Open, day 2 men’s roundup: Murray gets epic figthback win on Slam return; Medvedev, Thiem advance
“At the beginning of the match I was apprehensive about playing a long match because I hadn’t played one in a while.
“I was sort of pacing myself. Once I got two sets down I had to start putting the after-burners on and managed to get through.”
Murray will play 15th seed Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime in the second round.
