Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the US Open on Tuesday battling back from two sets down to progress to round two of his comeback Grand Slam.

Playing in his first singles Grand Slam in 18 months because of injury and the coronavirus pandemic, Murray dug deep to prevail in a 4hr 38min bruiser against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, winning 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

“That’s by far the most tennis I’ve played since 2019,” said Murray, who lost in five sets in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open to Roberto Bautista Agut.

“At the beginning of the match I was apprehensive about playing a long match because I hadn’t played one in a while.

“I was sort of pacing myself. Once I got two sets down I had to start putting the after-burners on and managed to get through.”

Murray will play 15th seed Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime in the second round.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the epic comeback win:

Somebody get this man an ice bath! 😅 🛀@andy_murray has earned a rest after a grueling five-set win. pic.twitter.com/3cyRQxykm6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

The comeback king does it again 👑



Make it a perfect 🔟 career wins from two sets down for @andy_murray. pic.twitter.com/1XmFWMnPqk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

📆 20 months since he last played in a Grand Slam match...



😳 From two sets down, and at match point...



🤩 @Andy_Murray fought back to beat Yoshihito Nishioka!



😅... with a metal hip!



👏 Class is permanent. pic.twitter.com/txExQfNwtu — SPORF (@Sporf) September 1, 2020

What courage and tenacity from @andy_murray today.



Earning the win from two sets down for an Open Era record 10th time.



Congratulations, Andy! We’re cheering you on. #champion https://t.co/9hymMIGP8q — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 2, 2020

Per @MiguelSeabra, four Brits in the #USOpen Men's Singles R2 for the first time since 1974



Andy Murray

Cam Norrie

Kyle Edmund

Dan Evans



Both Norrie and Murray saved MPs and cameback from two sets down. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 1, 2020

Andy Murray: 'I had totally forgotten I had match point against me.



Where do I rate it? It's difficult... in terms of like the effort and work and everything that's gone in to getting to this point, it's for sure the hardest. The whole journey.' — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) September 1, 2020

How on earth does he do it... I am EXHAUSTED! But as ever, inspired. Thanks and congrats @andy_murray https://t.co/WdTp1QV1hX — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) September 1, 2020

Andy Murray after hip surgery in 2019: "I feel like this is the end for me"@andy_murray in September 2020: Wins a 4hr 39min five-set epic at the #USOpen



Never, ever give up 💪 pic.twitter.com/ulOt1QDmyR — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) September 1, 2020

I’m trying very hard, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a British sportsman quite like Andy Murray. Superhuman resolve. Love him. — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) September 1, 2020

Just the sight of Andy Murray's name makes my joints ache on his behalf — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) September 1, 2020

"A four hour and 38 minute infomercial for hip surgery!"

-@Jon_Wertheim @Andy_Murray was down and out.

Then he fought.

Then he won.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Pjofx0oT4v — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 1, 2020

Props to @avarwallace for this nice little nugget from Andy Murray on whether there would be anyone he wouldn't necessarily want to be watching his matches from the Arthur Ashe suites. pic.twitter.com/80Ydj5RsVF — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 1, 2020