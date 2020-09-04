Football legend Lionel Messi confirmed on Friday that he will stay at La Liga giants FC Barcelona, saying he wouldn’t want to get into a legal battle with “the club of his life”.

In an interview with Goal.com, the 33-year-old launched a stinging attack on Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, accusing him of going back on an agreement to let him leave for free at the end of last season.

Messi had said he wanted to leave the club he joined as a boy after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August. His lawyers sent a burofax stating his intention to go for free on August 25 but Messi says he had made his feelings clear to Bartomeu many times before.

Despite his unhappiness, Messi insists he will give his all for Barcelona next season under their new coach Ronald Koeman, with his current contract due to expire in June next year.

Messi was absent from pre-season training last week as he continued to try to force a move.

Here are excerpts from the Messi interview with Goal.com: