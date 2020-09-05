It was a shame that no fans could be present to watch what might go down as one of the best men’s singles tennis match of the year, but in the empty Arthur Ashe court on Saturday, the shouts of “come on!” and guttural noises echoed for all to see and hear.

When Borna Coric overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic third-round match at the US Open, the lack of atmosphere did not take anything away from the moment.

US Open, day 5 men’s roundup: Coric downs Tsitsipas in epic contest; Djokovic sails on bizarre day



Croatia’s 27th seed Coric staged a remarkable Houdini act to stun fourth seed Tsitsipas in a late-night thriller that lasted over four-and-a-half hours. He appeared to be heading for certain defeat after Tsitsipas, leading by two sets to one, opened up a 5-1 lead in the fourth.

But Coric rallied superbly, saving six match points and fighting back to take the set 7-5 to force a decider.

Tsitsipas went a break up once more in the fifth but couldn’t press home the advantage as Coric forced a tie break before clinching a 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win.

This is probably the saddest and funniest at the same time thing that has ever happened in my career! — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) September 5, 2020

Even without the crowd, the return of five-set drama at Grand Slam was welcomed by fans on social media.

Here’s a selection of reactions to the epic battle in New York:

The comeback you didn't see coming 😳 @borna_coric saved six match points to stun Tsitsipas at the #USOpen overnightpic.twitter.com/wUUhIFKu82 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 5, 2020

Un-believable.



Borna Coric comes back from 1-5 down in the 4th set, saving six match points, and beats 4th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), in 4h37, to reach the last 16 of the #USOpen.



He was down a break in the 5th as well...



1.10am in NYC. pic.twitter.com/MPRePwuGGt — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 5, 2020

Some matches give you an injection and launch your career to higher things, others like that missed opportunity from #tsitsipas put the break on. Hope he gets over it because he is brilliant to watch. Kudos to #Coric for his win. @usopen — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) September 5, 2020

I still cannot wrap my head around that fourth set. Like, how? — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 5, 2020

I forgot what it was like to watch an epic five-set tennis match.



Thank you for reminding me, Coric and Tsitsipas. pic.twitter.com/7iy3iwJpeT — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) September 5, 2020

Having said that, it’s still absolutely bonkers to see Tsitsipas blowing these kind of matches. There’s just no way it should happen. Poor thing, he’s gonna be next level crushed after this. — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) September 5, 2020

This will be the extent of Stef’s post match comments...neither he nor Borna are being brought in by the ATP for press tonight, alas. #USOpen https://t.co/vRBmhhO8WF — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 5, 2020

Whew. Extreme tension in empty, eerie stadium: 5th set tiebreak ends at 1:11 am as Coric somehow escapes from 2-1 set deficit and, and 1-5 in the 4th set vs Tsitsipas. Coric a 3rd guy who’s recovered from COVID and is still in the @usopen ( @DjokerNole @FTiafoe the others). — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 5, 2020

Tsitsipas leaves the court without his shirt on, stops to put on his mask, and disappears into the night.



That was an excruciating, intimate, almost intrusive viewing experience.



He was looking flawless up 5-1 in the fourth. Then he got the shanks. Tough to take.#USOpen — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 5, 2020

Can't even imagine how the Coric - Tsitsipas match would have felt in front of 23000 fans at the Arthur Ashe stadium! Best match of the year! #USOpen — PP (@PrashantSport) September 5, 2020

Wow did not expect to wake up to Coric beating Tsitsipas, especially not in a final set tiebreak. Djokovic's draw becoming easier round by round. — Jason (@Certinfy) September 5, 2020

I was looking forward to watch the Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas semi-final 🤷🏻‍♂️ — 9-7 in the 5th (@97InThe5th) September 5, 2020

Tennis twitter trying to figure out this match pic.twitter.com/qgG71jbgxu — Tony (@tjc05) September 5, 2020

Nobody is watching but that is the biggest meltdown I've ever seen in tennis — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 5, 2020

Tsitsipas needs to NOT have his dad as his coach !!! It’s NOT healthy... — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) September 5, 2020

It’s 5:09am. I’m having breakfast before I’ve been to sleep watching a fifth set which shouldn’t really be happening in an empty stadium after midnight in New York. Someday we’ll look back on this and it will all seem funny. #USOpen — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTTP) September 5, 2020