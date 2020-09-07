Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after he struck a line official with a ball.

At the end of the 11th game of the match, Djokovic’s serve was broken. The world No 1 went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in the direction of the female official.

It struck her in the throat and she could be heard gasping on the broadcast.

Djokovic rushed over to check that she was okay and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the #USOpen after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TTstxZB2Jw — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020

Easy to forget that Carreño Busta was down 0-40 facing 3 set points at 4*-5. But he then hit this 88mph forehand below which was in by *1mm*, and went on to hold (which clearly frustrated Djokovic). A game later it's over...



Absolutely nuts.@primevideosport #USOpen pic.twitter.com/8p00iNfpFS — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) September 6, 2020

Here’s the statement from organising body USTA:

In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open. Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.

USTA statement on default of Novak Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/dqlt0mokg9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

According to the Grand Slam Rulebook, it was indeed up to the officials on court.



They chose not to apply the Point Penalty Schedule, meaning they deemed it a Major Offence of 'Aggravated Behaviour.'



Therefore, default#usopen pic.twitter.com/7kiCtLFFPN — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 6, 2020

Following around ten minutes of discussions with the tournament referee and a couple of other officials, the umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

After pleading his case for a while, Djokovic shook hands with the Spaniard and walked off the court. He was heard saying “game penalty, set penalty, [there are] many options” during that discussion.

A few points earlier, Djokovic had received medical attention after falling on his left shoulder during a point. And before that, he had another moment of frustration when he slammed the ball to the side of the court. That happened after Carreno Busta fought back from 0-40 down in his service game at 4-5 to save three set points.

With this default, Djokovic’s unbeaten run in 2020 has come to an end. He was bidding for an 18th Grand Slam title and had enjoyed a 26-0 start to this season during which he won the Australian Open.

Given Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were absent from the tournament and Djokovic getting knocked out in this manner, for the first time since US Open 2016, the men’s singles title winner will be a person other than the ‘Big Three’.

(With AFP inputs)