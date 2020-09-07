PV Sindhu, who had initially decided to pull out of the Thoman and Uber Cup tournament, has now agreed to play the competition after a request from Badminton Association of India President, Himanta Biswa Sharma.

“I have requested PV Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the #ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will advance her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country,” Sharma tweeted.

Sindhu had earlier withdrawn from the competition due to personal reasons and her participation in the Denmark Open was also in doubt.

However, Sindhu is now expected be part of the Indian squad for the tournament that takes place in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

Twenty six Indian players including the likes of Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth are currently in the preparatory camp for the Thomas and Uber Cup at the Pullela Gopichand SAI Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

