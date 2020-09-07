Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching coronavirus rules, manager Gareth Southgate said on Monday.

Southgate revealed Manchester City midfielder Foden and Manchester United forward Greenwood would not be travelling from Iceland to Denmark for Tuesday’s Nations League match.

Although Southgate refused to comment on the nature of the virus protocol breach, widespread media reports said the England pair met two local girls during their time in Iceland.

Foden, 20, and Greenwood, 18, had made their senior England debuts in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Iceland.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble,” Southgate told reporters.

“We had to decide they couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team and wouldn’t be able to train. Given the procedures we have to follow now, they will have to travel back to England separately.”