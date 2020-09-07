Lionel Messi arrived at Barcelona’s training ground on Monday as he begins to reintegrate with the team following his failed attempt to leave the club this summer.

Messi was seen driving into the Ciutat Esportiva in Sant Joan Despi at just after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Monday, where he is expected to take part in training for the first time under new coach Ronald Koeman, AFP reported.

The Argentine announced last week that he would stay on at the Catalan club for another year after deciding against entering into a legal battle with the club to force a move away.

Watch: The Messi interview where he announced decision to stay – and slammed Barcelona’s management

Messi initially had missed Barcelona’s coronavirus tests and also the first few training sessions under new coach Koeman.

The 2020-’21 La Liga season starts on September 12. However, Barcelona only begin their campaign on September 27 when they are set to host Villareal at the Camp Nou.

Also Read: From wanting to quit Barcelona to being forced to stay: Timeline of Lionel Messi (non-)transfer saga

(With AFP inputs)