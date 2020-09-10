Serena Williams came from a set down to beat Tsvetana Pironkova and reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The American third seed overcame the unseeded Bulgarian 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 12 minutes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium but it was her third straight three-setter as she struggled to get any rhythm going.

A sluggish start to the match almost saw her hopes dashed as a more energetic Pironkova broke Williams in game five to take an early lead. The unranked player was leading by a set and a break and just when it looked to be all over, Williams mounted a battling comeback.

The 38-year-old worked hard to bounce back and take the second set and looked more comfortable in the third as she reached her third straight and 14th US Open semi-final. She had earlier needed three sets to get past Sloane Stephens and Maria Sakkari as well.

Williams smashed 20 aces, taking her tally for the tournament to 64 so far. The record for the most number of aces in a US Open in the women’s singles is 70, set by Serena helserlf in 1999 when she won the title for first time.

She will play fellow former world No 1 and another tennis mom Victoria Azarenka for a place in Saturday’s final. The unseeded player reached her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2013.

Here’s a look at the big numbers and how Twitter reacted to the best moments from the quarter-final.

Semifinal bound for the 14th time at the #USOpen



Serena Williams battles back to win her third straight 3-set match at the US Open pic.twitter.com/oBIfBkNdQe — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2020

Years when Serena Williams didn’t reach at least one Grand Slam semifinal:



- 1998 (first year playing Slams)

- 2006



That’s it, that’s the list — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 9, 2020

Serena’s stats today as she levels the match against Pironkova:



16 aces (vs 1 double fault)

27 winners (vs 20 unforced errors)

64% first serves

1 successful lefty return #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TeQ7zI3kUe — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 9, 2020

Always a fighter.@serenawilliams has now won 44 matches at Grand Slam tournaments after dropping the first set – the most in the Open era 👏 pic.twitter.com/t7LK4W0i03 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 9, 2020

Serena Williams fired 20 aces in her three-set win over Tsvetana Pironkova in the #USOpen quarterfinals.



That is the most aces she has hit in a match since she fired 24 against Victoria Azarenka at 2012 Wimbledon. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 9, 2020

Serena Williams turning points at the US Open so far



R3 v Stephens: from 62 22* 40-AD to 26 62 41* (26 62 62)

R4 v Sakkari: 124mph serve 3-3 30-30 set3, W 63 67 63

QF v Pironkova: lefty return 46 43* 0-15, rally of the match on 15-40, 3 aces in a row from *53 15-30, W 46 63 62 — Diego Barbiani (@Diego_Barbiani) September 9, 2020

Lefty, righty, it doesn't matter for @serenawilliams.



She made two left-handed shots and won both points in her QF. 😱 pic.twitter.com/bCd7InUwJM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020

I genuinely believe that @serenawilliams is the greatest athlete alive. Name me a person who dominates their sport, plays and wins while pregnant, has a baby, and comes back twice as good.



Serena is next level and I love that she brings that energy to dance and fashion too! https://t.co/DU4yWApid0 — Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) September 10, 2020