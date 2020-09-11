Skipper Kieron Pollard produced a magical spell before Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo went on a six-hitting spree to take Trinbago Knight Riders to a deserving Caribbean Premier League title with an eight-wicket victory over St Lucia Zouks in the final.

Chasing a target of 155 on Thursday, TKR finished it with 11 balls to spare as Simmons (84 off 49 balls) and Bravo (58 off 47 balls) added 138 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand. Such was TKR’s dominance that they became first team in the history of CPL to win all matches en route to the title.

The final victory was achieved without one of their premier players Sunil Narine, who was dropped from the playing XI.

The turning point certainly was the 17th over bowled by inexperienced Afghan left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan, which went for 23 runs. From 41 required off 24 balls, it came down to run a ball as Simmons hit a six and Bravo hit a couple of biggies.

Down to run-a-ball, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zouks’ most effective fast bowler, lost his length against a rampaging Simmons, who hit a six and a four to effectively finish the contest as 16 came from the over.

In all, Simmons (4 sixes, 8 fours) and Bravo (2 fours and six sixes) hit 10 sixes between them apart from 10 boundaries.

Earlier, TKR skipper Pollard marshalled his resources brilliantly while showing the way with figures of 4 for 30 which restricted Zouks to 154 after racing away to 77 for one at one stage.

Pollard bowled his variation of slower deliveries on a pitch where the ball gripped and came late.

Mark Deyal (29 off 27 balls), Andre Fletcher (39 off 27 balls), Roston Chase (22 off 14 balls) got starts but couldn’t convert. The last six wickets fell in six overs for 39 runs as Darren Sammy’s side missed out on crossing the 175-run mark.

Save Pollard, pacer Ali Khan (2 for 25 in 3.1 overs) and leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed (2/22 in 3 overs) rose to the occasion on a day when TKR missed Narine and also Dwayne Bravo didn’t bowl a single over out of the 19.1 they sent down.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the CPL 2020 final:

Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys...u make us proud, happy and make us party even without a crowd. Love u team.@TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL lov u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

Thank you Trinidad & Tobago and the @CPL for the tournament. @GoToTnT pic.twitter.com/0vdOCZH0SK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

@TKRiders Guys come quickly on video call....Waiting. Really well played boys....so elegant and so spirited! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

What a tournament for @TKRiders, doubt any team can match this in any competition 12/12

UNBEATEN

UNPARALLELED

UNBELIEVABLE



Losing key players throughout the tournament and still going on to win a tournament convincingly is a special effort — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 10, 2020

Congrats to @TKRiders and @SRazaB24 on winning the @CPL final and going unbeaten throughout the tournament. Unbelievable effort. Also the majority are represented by the great @Insignia_Sports — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 10, 2020

Speechless about how I feel right now

All I can say massive thanks to @TKRiders for the opportunity and making me feel so welcome by everyone

Big thanks to #TKRFans for their messages of love and support.

🏆🏆🏆🏆#Alhamdulillah #family

Thanks #Zimbabwe for sending so much love pic.twitter.com/PT4wEMvEdD — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) September 11, 2020

Tribago Knight Riders just won the Caribbean League !!!! Creating a record ...!!!! 12 matches played , won each of them ...!!!! Sooooo happy , proud and grateful ...!!!! 🙏🙏🙏😁😁😁🌟🌟🌟👍👍👍👍@TKRiders @CPL pic.twitter.com/qiQej1ASIA — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 11, 2020

Congratulations @Zouksonfire for a great season and some incredible performances. You may have lost the finals but definitely won many hearts ❤️ Looking forward to watching the games from St. Lucia next year. Congratulations @TKRiders for wining the #CPL #ZouksSaChaud #Ting https://t.co/LRle4ZiCmZ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 10, 2020

No Narine, no Bravo to bowl, no Munro and yet @TKRiders stamp their presence on the final. A team in a different league to the others in the @CPL and unbeaten in the tournament! Different players stood up like @KieronPollard55 bowling 4 overs in the final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2020

However strong the team is it is so so hard to win 12 matches consecutively and that too in one tournament in the T20 format. Most other streaks are over multiple seasons. Kudos to @KieronPollard55 and the @TKRiders . Well deserved!! #CPLT20 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 10, 2020

Phenomenal from @TKRiders ... Pole to podium .. 12 straight wins.. Fair to think experienced players will rise up despite the 6 month break... And for @Bazmccullum to stay on till the very end! Proper professional unit and it showed. Congratulations @VenkyMysore & well done @CPL — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 10, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)