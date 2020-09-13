Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic, crash-littered Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the Formula One drivers’ championship.

Reigning champion Hamilton finished ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to claim his 90th F1 victory in a race which only 12 drivers finished, moving the Briton to within one win of equalling Michael Schumacher’s all-time record.

“It’s was all a bit of a daze,” said Hamilton to Sky Sports.

“It was incredibly tough today... All those restarts, the concentration that’s needed during that time, it was really, really hard.”

Hamilton, 35, is now on 190 points, some 55 ahead of Bottas and is also on course this season to equal Schumacher’s record of seven world titles after claiming his sixth win in nine races this year.

Alex Albon finished third, claiming his first podium finish for Red Bull, after a thrilling drive to compensate his team for the early exit of Max Verstappen in the first of two multi-car collisions in a race of three Safety Car interventions.

The race took two hours and 25 minutes to complete, with the spells behind the Safety Car adding up to 76 minutes.