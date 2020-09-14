Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem won the singles’ titles at the 2020 US Open to cap off a remarkable return for Grand Slam tennis.

Osaka rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Victoria Azarenka in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Thiem bounced back after being down two sets and a break against Alexander Zverev to win his first Grand Slam trophy.

Osaka, the 22-year-old fourth seed, took her haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

Thiem on the other hand was runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year and also lost in the last-two showdowns at the French Open in 2018 and 2019. He also becomes the first new Grand Slam champion since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

Thiem is also the first Grand Slam champion other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer since Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

Here are all the big numbers from Osaka and Thiem’s triumphs:

This is the 1st time since 1980 that the #USOpen women’s semifinals and the final were all decided in three sets.



Osaka d. Brady, 76 36 63

Azarenka d. S.Williams, 16 63 63

Osaka is the first woman to come back from a set down to win the #USOpen since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1994 vs Steffi Graf.

Among active players, Naomi Osaka now has more Grand Slam titles than Simona Halep, Garbiñe Muguruza, Petra Kvitova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Victoria Azarenka.



Naomi Osaka's 6 singles titles.



Indian Wells 2018 (Premier Mandatory 1000pts)

US Open 2018 (Grand Slam 2000)

Australian Open 2019 (Grand Slam 2000)

Osaka 2019 (Premier 470)

Beijing 2019 (Premier Mandatory 1000)

US Open 2020 (Grand Slam 2000)



She likes to win big.



Naomi Osaka is the first woman to win her first three Grand Slam finals since Jennifer Capriati (2001 AO, 2001 RG, 2002 AO).



Since the start of the 2018 US Open, Naomi Osaka is now 12-0 in three-set matches at the Slams.

Osaka becomes the youngest women's player to win a third Grand Slam title since Sharapova in 2008.



Women's Grand Slam Champions since..

2017

Serena Williams

Jelena Ostapenko

Garbine Muguruza

Sloane Stephens

2018

Caroline Wozniacki

Simona Halep

Angelique Kerber

Naomi Osaka

2019

Naomi Osaka

Ashleigh Barty

Simona Halep

Bianca Andreescu

2020

Sofia Kenin

-

-

Grand Slams among active @WTA players



2⃣3⃣

🇺🇸 S. Williams



7⃣

🇺🇸 V. Williams



4⃣

🇧🇪 Clijsters



3⃣

🇩🇪 Kerber

🇯🇵 Osaka



2⃣

🇧🇾 Azarenka

🇷🇴 Halep

🇪🇸 Muguruza

🇷🇺 Kuznetsova

🇨🇿 Kvitova



1⃣

🇨🇦 Andreescu

🇦🇺 Barty

🇺🇸 Kenin

🇱🇻 Ostapenko

🇺🇸 Stephens

With US Open win, Naomi Osaka moves to No. 21 on the all-time women’s tennis on-court earnings list with $17.7 million in prize money.



The new WTA top-10 on Monday



1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Simona Halep

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Karolina Pliskova

5. Sofia Kenin

6. Elina Svitolina

7. Bianca Andreescu

8. Kiki Bertens

9. Serena Williams

10. Belinda Bencic



Last 4 days at #USOpen



Thursday: Azarenka comes back to beat Serena



Friday: Zverev comes back from 0-2 to beat PCB



Saturday: Osaka comes back to beat Azarenka and win 2nd US Open title



First Women's Grand Slam champion born in the 1990s was Petra Kvitova at the 2011 Wimbledon.



1st Thiem Slam final: 0 sets

2nd Thiem Slam final: 1 set

3rd Thiem Slam final: 2 sets

2020 #USOpen champion @ThiemDomi is 1st player to win @USOpen / US Championships title from 2 sets down since Pancho Gonzales in 1949.



1990: Pete Sampras

1997: Pat Rafter

2000: Marat Safin

2001: Lleyton Hewitt

2003: Andy Roddick

2009: Juan Martin del Potro

2012: Andy Murray

2014: Marin Cilic

2020: Dominic Thiem



4th STRAIGHT 5-set final in a Grand Slam tournament



2019 Wimbledon Djokovic over Federer

2019 US Open Nadal over Medvedev

2020 Australian Open Djokovic over Thiem

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Juan Martin del Potro

Andy Murray

Stan Wawrinka

Marin Cilic

.... and Dominic Thiem 🏆



Dominic Thiem



One of the few players to have beaten Federer across all 3 surfaces



2nd player ever to beat Nadal 4 or more times on clay



2nd player ever to take Djokovic to 5 sets at Aus open final



Active male players with positive Top 10 W-L record at Grand Slams:

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem

Tennys Sandgren



