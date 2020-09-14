Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem won the singles’ titles at the 2020 US Open to cap off a remarkable return for Grand Slam tennis.
Osaka rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Victoria Azarenka in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Thiem bounced back after being down two sets and a break against Alexander Zverev to win his first Grand Slam trophy.
Osaka, the 22-year-old fourth seed, took her haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.
Thiem on the other hand was runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year and also lost in the last-two showdowns at the French Open in 2018 and 2019. He also becomes the first new Grand Slam champion since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.
Thiem is also the first Grand Slam champion other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer since Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.
Here are all the big numbers from Osaka and Thiem’s triumphs: