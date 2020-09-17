The foreign players traveling to the UAE for the Indian Premier League will be subjected to different quarantine rules based on where their team’s base is, ranging from one day to six days, reported ESPNCrininfo.

Overall, the quarantine requirements have been relaxed for the 21-incoming players and a majority of them should be available for their respective teams’ opening matches.

The English and Australian players will arrive in UAE on Thurday night. Dubai, one of the Emirate in the Gulf nation, doesn’t have a mandatory quarantine protocol if the person tests negative upon arrival.

Players arriving at UAE will travel to their hotels in PPE kits and get tested immediately. The players from teams based in Dubai (six apart from Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders) will be allowed to join training the next day if they test negative.

Regarding quarantine for players arriving from UK. Players who will have Dubai has home base will be cleared to play if their COVID-19 Tests on arrival test negative. Players heading to Abu Dhabi will have to spend six days. No relax in quarantine rules for them #IPL2020 — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 17, 2020

KKR’s players in the travelling group will have to serve six-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi but could still be available for their first game that falls after the period ends, on September 23.

The PTI had earlier reported that one of the senior players, an Australian superstar, had written a letter to BCCI president Ganguly requesting for a three-day quarantine, instead of six.

The BCCI spoke to the officials of at least three franchises that have Australian and English stars and they seem to be very happy with the outcome.

“The BCCI did a great job in reducing the quarantine period to 36 hours. This means teams like Chennai Super Kings (Josh Hazlewood and Tom Curran), Rajasthan Royals (Smith, Buttler, Archer) will have all their players available from their first game. Ditto for Kings XI Punjab that has Glenn Maxwell in its roster and Delhi Capitals that has Alex Carry,” a franchise official is quoted as saying by PTI.

Contrary to that quote, the two CSK players are now expected to miss the opening game which is happening in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

For the record, KKR's English and OZ players will not be affected as they play their first match on 23rd. All 6 teams based out of Dubai can have their from first game. The two players who probably will miss out are Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran of CSK. #IPL2020 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 17, 2020

There is no official confirmation available yet from teams.