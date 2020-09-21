Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals into the Indian Premier League playoffs in his first full season as captain of the franchise in 2019. DC remain one of the franchises to have not lifted the IPL trophy in their history of the tournament.
Here are the fixtures for DC during the 2020 season and their results:
DC's fixtures for IPL2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|DC won Super Over after match was tied
|2
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep, Tue (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|RCB vs DC
|5 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|RR vs DC
|9 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Sharjah
|MI vs DC
|11 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|DC vs RR
|14 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Dubai
|DC vs CSK
|17 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|KXIP vs DC
|20 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR vs DC
|24 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH vs DC
|27 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|DC vs MI
|31 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Dubai
|DC vs RCB
|2 Nov, Mon (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
A recap of DC’s matches during IPL 2020:
- In a match that swung one way then the other, Delhi Capitals managed to hold their nerves when it mattered as Marcus Stoinis’ all-round effort and Kagiso Rabada’s sensational Super Over helped them start off with two points. Read the match report here and watch the highlights of below:
