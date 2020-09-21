Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals into the Indian Premier League playoffs in his first full season as captain of the franchise in 2019. DC remain one of the franchises to have not lifted the IPL trophy in their history of the tournament.

Here are the fixtures for DC during the 2020 season and their results:

DC's fixtures for IPL2020

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai DC won Super Over after match was tied 2
CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai
DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi
DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah
RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai
RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah
MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi
DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai
DC vs CSK 17 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah
KXIP vs DC 20 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai
KKR vs DC 24 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi
SRH vs DC 27 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai
DC vs MI 31 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai
DC vs RCB 2 Nov, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi

A recap of DC’s matches during IPL 2020:

  1. In a match that swung one way then the other, Delhi Capitals managed to hold their nerves when it mattered as Marcus Stoinis’ all-round effort and Kagiso Rabada’s sensational Super Over helped them start off with two points. Read the match report here and watch the highlights of below:

Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com