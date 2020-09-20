Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi delivered a sensational spell of fast bowling on Sunday to help Hampshire defeat Middlesex by 20 runs in England’s Vitality Blast T20 competition.

Afridi returned with stunning figures of 6/19 from his four overs and incredibly, all six of the wickets were clean-bowled: the last four of which came of successive deliveries to wrap up the match in favour of his side.

Chasing 142, Middlesex were 121/6 in the 18th over when Afridi shattered the stumps of John Simpson, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh off four consecutive deliveries to take Hampshire to victory.

Before that, the 20-year-old left-arm pacer had also cleaned-up Stevie Eskinazi and John Simpson.

Afridi has played 11 Tests, 19 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan and has taken 35, 40 and 18 wickets in the three formats respectively.

Watch his incredible performance for Hampshire:

Shaheen Shah Afridi:



6 wickets

6 bowled



Video courtesy Hampshire Cricket#T20Blast #Cricket pic.twitter.com/1nRBGdGJlZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 20, 2020