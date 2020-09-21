Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals’ IPL game against KXIP on Sunday.

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk.

Writhing in pain, Ashwin’s jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals’ physio Patrick Farhard.

However, there was good news with regards to Ashwin, who according to Shreyas Iyer was fine and in contention to play Delhi Capitals’ next match.

“I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he’ll be ready for the next game, but at the end of the day it’s the physio’s decision. He [Ashwin] is a strong-minded guy, and hopefully he’ll be available,” Iyer said after the game.

The Capitals face Chennai Super Kings in their next game on September 25.

(With PTI inputs)

