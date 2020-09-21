Australia’s Marcus Stoinis was the star of the show as Delhi Capitals edged out Kings XI Punjab in a super-over thriller after the second match of the Indian Premier League ended in a tie on Sunday.

Stoinis proved his worth for Delhi, who brought the all-rounder in the December auction, with a smashed a whirlwind half-century and a stellar bowling effort in the final over.

His 21-ball 53 to lift the side to 157/8 after being reduced to 87/5. Stoinis punished England paceman Chris Jordan, who gave away 30 runs from the final over with the Australian slamming a 20-ball half-century before being run out on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Mayank Agarwal nearly trumped the batting blitz with his 89 off 60 balls as Punjab closed in on their target but Stoinis claimed two wickets on successive balls in the final over.

Watch: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada star as DC beat KXIP after Super Over-thriller in IPL 2020

Delhi’s South African quick Kagiso Rabada the struck twice in the Super Over to limit Punjab to just two runs as the loss of two wickets in the over ended the team’s one-over innings. And this was just the final moments, the match had plenty of action before as Mohammed Shami returned figures of 3-15 while Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets before injuring his shoulder.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting finish in Dubai

What a game #KXIPvsDC



-Shami gets IPL-best figures 3/15

-DC finished from 100/6 in 17 ovs to 157/8 in 20

-Stoinis gets a 20-ball fifty

-KXIP reduced to 55 for 5 in 10 ovs

-Mayank gets out with 1 to win in 2 balls

-Match tied

-Rabada gets 2 wkts in 3 balls in the Super Over — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 20, 2020

Stoinis was the star of the show

53 off 21 with the bat ✅



Concedes 0 from the last three balls to send the game to a Super Over ✅



A superb all-round performance from Marcus Stoinis in the #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/M4X8DGykez — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2020

Marcus Stoinis has lived the extremes in the last overs of #DCvKXIP



30 runs while batting (off Chris Jordan) for #DelhiCapitals



Defends 12 while bowling to tie v #KXIP



Mayank Agarwal brought it to the edge, but had to be Jordan on strike for the last ball. #IPL2020 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) September 20, 2020

Jordan to Stoinis set up the game.

Stoinis to Jordan will decide the game.

Tale of two 20th overs. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) September 20, 2020

Fastest fifties for DC in IPL: (By balls)



17 - Chris Morris v GL, Delhi, 2016

18 - Rishabh Pant v MI, Mumbai, 2019

20 - Virender Sehwag v RR, Jaipur, 2012

20 - Marcus Stoinis v KXIP, Dubai, 2020*#DCvsKXIP — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 20, 2020

IPL is a battle of fine margins. Short run, missed no ball ... Bade bade tournaments mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain. Credit to Rabada and Stoinis who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat!#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/xARr6PFNZY — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 20, 2020

Stoinis turned Jordan into Air Jordan, but the runway was laid by Iyer and Rishab with that partnership 👏👏👏 #DC — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 20, 2020

With RCB jokes thrown in...

Shane Watson left RCB, his performance got improved.



KL Rahul left RCB, he got most runs in next IPL season.



Stoinis left RCB, he got his form back.



BY the trend If Virat Kohli left RCB, RCB can win the IPL trophy. #IPL2020 — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) September 20, 2020

Marcus Stoinis forgetting his RCB days.



Chris Jordan remembering them. #DCvKXIP — Manya (@CSKian716) September 20, 2020

The curse of RCB lifted, expecting great things from Stoinis this IPL. — cricBC (@cricBC) September 20, 2020

What a match for Stoinis - first with the bat scoring 53(21) and two wickets in two balls when Punjab need 1 from 2. The MVP for DC in this match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2020

There was a lot to cheer for in the match, from Bishnoi to Shami

IPL= Talent meets Opportunity. Ravi Bishnoi has further confirmed what we thought of him. Temperament is impressive. Skills will continue improve under Kumble. Like the kid 😇🤗 #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

What a debut! Once he gets more leggies in will be even better https://t.co/mevBw1HeNG — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020

Excellent spell by young Ravi Bishnoi: 4-0-22-1.



15 of the balls came against left-handed Pant and Axar of whom he is a negative matchup, he conceded only 15 runs (+ one wide) and dismissed Pant. Bowled fast and plenty of googlies.



Superb debut!!!#DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 20, 2020

Dream debut for 20-year-old Ravi Bishnoi - he got the toughest match-up with Pant and Iyer in the middle but ended the spell with 1 for 22 from 4 overs and taking the wicket of Pant.



At the end, applause from the great Anil Kumble from dugout. #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2020

Now that Dhoni is finally retired, this game marks the proper onset of KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for India's T20I gloves.



Two IPLs in September-March 2020-21 leading to Asia Cup and potentially the WT20 next year... should be a good run. #DCvKXIP — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 20, 2020

Best bowling figures for Shami in IPL:



3/15 for KXIP v DC, Dubai, 2020*

3/21 for KXIP v MI, Mumbai, 2019 #DCvKXIP — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 20, 2020

Mohd Shami had previously taken just seven wickets in 80 Powerplay overs (1-6) in IPL in 42 innings till IPL 2019.

Today was the first instance of him taking more than one wicket in this phase.#DCvKXIP #IPL2020 #KXIP — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 20, 2020

I have a feeling he's going do well this year. https://t.co/ZIC8Gr9SWF — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) September 20, 2020

Always enjoy watching Shami bowl. But this is as good an opening spell as any. Good pace, typical Shami movement.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020