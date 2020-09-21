Australia’s Marcus Stoinis was the star of the show as Delhi Capitals edged out Kings XI Punjab in a super-over thriller after the second match of the Indian Premier League ended in a tie on Sunday.
Stoinis proved his worth for Delhi, who brought the all-rounder in the December auction, with a smashed a whirlwind half-century and a stellar bowling effort in the final over.
His 21-ball 53 to lift the side to 157/8 after being reduced to 87/5. Stoinis punished England paceman Chris Jordan, who gave away 30 runs from the final over with the Australian slamming a 20-ball half-century before being run out on the penultimate ball of the innings.
Mayank Agarwal nearly trumped the batting blitz with his 89 off 60 balls as Punjab closed in on their target but Stoinis claimed two wickets on successive balls in the final over.
Watch: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada star as DC beat KXIP after Super Over-thriller in IPL 2020
Delhi’s South African quick Kagiso Rabada the struck twice in the Super Over to limit Punjab to just two runs as the loss of two wickets in the over ended the team’s one-over innings. And this was just the final moments, the match had plenty of action before as Mohammed Shami returned figures of 3-15 while Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets before injuring his shoulder.
