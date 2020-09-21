Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith is all set to return to action during his team’s opening Indian Premire League contest against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

There were doubts over the former Aussie skipper’s participation in the game after a concussion injury sustained prior to One Day International series against England. Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester, missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia’s medical team.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler will miss the opening game of the IPL as he remains in quarantine, having arrived separately with his family. Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand with his family, will also remain unavailable although a timeline for his return is not known yet.

Here’s what Steve Smith said:

“Yeah, obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. Been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running. Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I’ll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play [on Tuesday]. “The guys have been here for a month now and from all reports, the training’s been magnificent. It’s been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals, we’re in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we’re ready to get going. “Chennai and Mumbai both have been two really strong teams for a long time now. We obviously watched a bit of the game the other night, the Super Kings played really well to get over the line in the end. Hopefully, we can put on a really good show and get our campaign off to a good start.

Here’s what Andrew McDonald (Head Coach) said:

