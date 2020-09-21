Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last eight wickets for 32 runs as they self-destructed after doing all the hard work while chasing 164 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the teams’ Indian Premier League opener in Dubai on Monday.

SRH, who elected to bowl first after winning the toss, were eventually bowled 153, giving RCB a 10-run win.

The David Warner-led side seemed to be cruising at 121/2 after 15.1 overs but then they lost two wickets in two balls.

It was Yuzvendra Chahal’s final over and most were expecting SRH to just play out the over.

Instead, the well-set Jonny Bairstow went for the big shot and was bowled after making a classy 61. Off the very next ball, Vijay Shankar was deceived by the googly and bowled. The two wickets set the cat among the pigeons.

From that point on, SRH self-destructed.

Worst eight-wicket collapses in IPL run chases



15/8 (101/2-116) SRH vs DC Hyderabad 2019

32/8 (121/2-153) SRH vs RCB Dubai 2020 *

33/8 (83/2-116) KXIP vs Deccan Dharamsala 2011#SRHvRCB #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 21, 2020

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal displayed his highly-rated talent with a half-century on IPL debut before AB de Villiers provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163/5.

The class of Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) showed and Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.

Sunrisers pulled things back in the middle overs following a 90-run opening stand between Padikkal and Finch. De Villiers (51 off 30) came up with crucial boundary hits towards the end to take the team score past 160.

The 20-year-old Padikkal played shots all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence.

Padikkal got going with three boundaries in an over off left-arm pacer T Natarajan. The left-handed opener brought up his half-century with a slog sweep over the fielder at deep square leg.

With the openers looking good, RCB cruised to 86/0 in 10 overs. However, both Padikkal and Finch fell off successive balls and that put the brakes on the scoring rate with RCB collecting only 30 runs from the next five overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli departed after scoring 14 off 13, leaving de Villiers to provide the final flourish.

With inputs from PTI

(Video: iplt20.com)