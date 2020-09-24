England took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a 47-run victory in the 2nd T20I at Derby on Wednesday.

Sarah Glenn starred for the hosts with bat and ball, scoring a useful 19-ball 26 at the fag end of the English innings that helped them go past 150.

With the ball, Glenn grabbed two wickets and conceded just 24 runs in her four overs.

Having been asked to bat first by the visitors, England got off to a good start with last match’s star Tammy Beaumont starting off from where she had left.

However, her dismissal in the fourth over triggered a mini-collapse as England were 45/3 at the end of the seventh over.

But captain Heather Knight and Amy Jones stitched together a 40-run stand to get the English innings up and running again.

West Indies once again threatened to run through the English side by picking up three wickets in quick succession, leaving the hosts at 96/6 with little over five overs to play.

But Katherine Brunt and Glenn resurrected the English innings with a 46-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Glenn was dismissed on the final ball of the innings but not before taking England to a decent score.

In reply, West Indies lost Hayley Matthews early but the visitors recovered to gain control of the match thanks to a 61-run stand between Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor.

But Glenn trapped Dottin lbw with West Indies needing 80 runs from 48 deliveries. With the partnership broken, West Indies failed to recover their lost momentum, losing seven wickets for just 24 runs.

England couldn’t bowl the West Indies out but wrapped up the victory with ease in the end to take control of the five-match series.

England will take on West Indies in the third T20I at Derby on Saturday where they’ll look to seal the series win with a victory.