Barcelona star Lionel Messi has taken another potshot at the board in a farewell message for Luis Suarez that he posted on his Instagram account.

Suarez departed from the Catalan club to join Atletico Madrid having spent six years at the club where Barcelona enjoyed a lot of success.

The Uruguayan was close to Messi and the Argentine expressed his sadness at his departure.

“I had already been getting the idea but today I entered the locker room and it really felt. How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the field and outside. I will miss them so much. It was many years, many mates, lunches, dinners ... Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together,” Messi said before criticising the club for the manner of Suarez’s exit.

Ya me venía haciendo la idea pero hoy entré al vestuario y me cayó la ficha de verdad. Que difícil va a ser no seguir compartiendo el día a día con vos, tanto en las canchas como afuera. Los vamos a extrañar muchísimo. Fueron muchos años, muchos mates, comidas, cenas... Muchas cosas que nunca se van a olvidar, todos los días juntos. Va a ser raro verte con otra camiseta y mucho más enfrentarte. Te merecías que te despidan como lo que sos: uno de los jugadores más importantes de la historia del club, consiguiendo cosas importantes tanto en lo grupal como individualmente. Y no que te echen como lo hicieron. Pero la verdad que a esta altura ya no me sorprende nada. Te deseo todo lo mejor en este nuevo desafío. Te quiero mucho, los quiero mucho. Hasta pronto, amigo.

“It will be rare to see you with another shirt and much more to face you,” Messi said.

“You deserved to depart for what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me,” he added.

Messi had expressed his desire to leave Barcelona but the club forced him to stay. The Argentine decided to stay put to avoid getting into a legal battle with Barcelona, a club he has been at since 2002.

However, he came down hard on president Josep Bartomeu suggesting that he had not kept his word and Barcelona under him have no project for the future.

Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign this weekend at home to Villareal.