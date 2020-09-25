Barcelona star Lionel Messi has taken another potshot at the board in a farewell message for Luis Suarez that he posted on his Instagram account.

Suarez departed from the Catalan club to join Atletico Madrid having spent six years at the club where Barcelona enjoyed a lot of success.

The Uruguayan was close to Messi and the Argentine expressed his sadness at his departure.

“I had already been getting the idea but today I entered the locker room and it really felt. How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the field and outside. I will miss them so much. It was many years, many mates, lunches, dinners ... Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together,” Messi said before criticising the club for the manner of Suarez’s exit.

“It will be rare to see you with another shirt and much more to face you,” Messi said.

“You deserved to depart for what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me,” he added.

Messi had expressed his desire to leave Barcelona but the club forced him to stay. The Argentine decided to stay put to avoid getting into a legal battle with Barcelona, a club he has been at since 2002.

However, he came down hard on president Josep Bartomeu suggesting that he had not kept his word and Barcelona under him have no project for the future.

Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign this weekend at home to Villareal.