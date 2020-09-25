Sports fraternity celebrated the legacy of Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday in Chennai.

The 74-year old singer, whose condition became extremely critical on Thursday, breathed his last at 1.04 pm, a statement from MGM Healthcare, where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for Covid-19, said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam (1946-2020): His heavenly voice will echo through the ages



A six-time national award winner, Balasubrahmanyam, who had sung over 40,000 songs, was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand led the tributes for Balasubrahmanyam from the sports community.

“Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy,” Anand wrote on Twitter.

Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020

Shattered to hear about passing of SPB sir. A Legend of Indian Cinema. His songs will reverberate forever. His friendship, love for the game and our chennai meetings will be cherished forever. My heartfelt condolences to Sudakar, Sailaja, Charan and rest of family and fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 25, 2020

Sad to learn about the demise of singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves behind a huge void. Strength to his family and fans.

Om Shanti 🙏 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/BrqUirT8Kh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2020

For my parents and myself, our day or to be precise, our lives were filled with SP Balasubramanyam Ji's soulful voice weaving its magic. Personally, his demise today has left a void, he will be sorely missed but his voice will live eternally through his fans like me. #RIPSPBSir — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) September 25, 2020

The nation has lost an iconic artist with the passing of #SPBalasubrahmanyam. His soul and legacy shall live on forever through his music. My condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏🏻 #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/XmMCOIn5iB — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 25, 2020

Devastated to hear the passing away of #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir. 💔Your voice and songs will continue to live with us for generations to come. We will deeply miss you. 💔 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) September 25, 2020

Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2020

Listening now to Sankara nada sareera......When I was in college in Hyderabad, it became the song (among others on a great album) that defined #SPBalasubramaniam JV Somayajulu & SPB & KV Mahadevan & Sankarabharanam....what a combination! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2020

One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir’s soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2020

This generation missed you alot u made tatoo in our hearts with your voice and emotions #ripspb #SPBalasubrahmanyam #SPBalasubramaniam — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) September 25, 2020

In 2020 we have seen so many great souls leave us for another journey. My condolences to #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir’s family for their demise. #RIPSPB — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020

#SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir was an absolute legend of Indian music. It's a massive loss for all of us. My condolences... May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/jDz2tw0uKd — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 25, 2020

Mannin meedhu manidhanukkaasai

Manidhan meedhu mannukkaasai

Mann dhaan kadaisiyil jeikiradhu

Idhai manam dhaan unara marukkiradhu...



Your songs will live on forever. Rest in peace Legend! #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/8r9dnfGfBT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020

Will cherish the times you unleashed the song Sankara on demand and effortlessly built up the pitch. The song from Sankarabharanam was tough to render but you made it all seem easy. Never again will I have that experience. #RIP #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir. https://t.co/ATbDL06Yaa — W V Raman (@wvraman) September 25, 2020

One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you. — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020

For me personally, I remember coming to your house the one time and you politely obliged me by singing a few lines of my favourite songs. Will never ever forget that day.



SPB sir ,am not gonna lie , I wanted to do that just once more,well,alas , it will remain a lifelong



Contd — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020