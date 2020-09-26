Talismanic defender Sandesh Jhingan has signed a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the club announced on Saturday.

Jhingan spent six years with Kerala Blasters FC before mutually parting ways with the club in May. After missing the whole of last season due to an injury, the defender will be eager to get on the pitch with the Kolkata giants.

The 27-year-old defender began his professional career with Hero I-League second division side United Sikkim in 2011-12. With the inception of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL), Jhingan was drafted into Kerala Blasters FC for the first season, and was adjudged the Emerging Player of the League in the first edition of the league.

ISL Emerging Player of the Tournament in 2014 ✅



AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2014 ✅



Arjuna Awardee 🎖️



To sweeten all #Mariners taste buds.



Presenting you the Guardian of Defence.



Welcome to the City of Joy, @SandeshJhingan. #ATKMB #JoyMohunBagan#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/77FejShfEK — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) September 26, 2020

After an underwhelming 2015 campaign, Jhingan led the Kochi-based club to the Hero ISL 2016 final, losing to the erstwhile ATK FC for the second time in three seasons.

After being named the skipper for the 2017-18 campaign, he was a rock at the back for Kerala, conceding only 22 goals the whole season while losing just five matches.

The towering defender was unable to replicate similar form during the 2018-19 season and he missed the 2019-20 season due to an ACL injury, as Kerala went on to concede 32 goals and finish seventh in the league standings.

(with inputs from ISL)