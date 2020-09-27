Shubman Gill showed why he is one of the most promising rising stars in Indian cricket with a classy knock of 70 in 62 deliveries to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Despite seeing opening partner Sunil Narine fall early during their chase of 142, Gill was unperturbed and played with great authority to steady the KKR chase.

He smashed five fours and two sixes during the knock and saw off the SRH threat by stitching partnerships with Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan.

The cricket community was in awe of the Indian batsman’s batting and hailed the composure and maturity shown by the youngster. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Shubman Gill’s innings.

Shubman Gill reiterated the fact that technique doesn’t slow you down...it is a tool to liberate you as a batsman. Provided you know how to use it well. Gill does. Can watch him bat all day.... Shaw yesterday, Gill today..Padikkal the other day. India’s batting future is safe 🤞 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 26, 2020

It is such a pleasure watching Shubman Gill bat. Such wonderful poise and balance. The added bonus tonight was seeing Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti on the field together again, that’s a real treat. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 26, 2020

Shubman Gill is CLASS player. Hit 70* off 62 balls & paced his innings well.Looked in control during the run-chase: kept the scoreboard ticking. Played Rashid, Nabi nicely: worked the ball well.Can play big shots too.Will surely play a lot for India in the coming years #KKRvsSRH — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 26, 2020

He should be the captain of KKR - @RealShubmanGill. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 26, 2020

Loved the composure with which Gill batted. Always seemed in control. And he has sone really nice people around him in @DineshKarthik, @Bazmccullum @Eoin16 and @DavidHussey29. Good to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2020

Was happy that all the kids in the team got a good match and ended up on the winning side. @RealShubmanGill @NitishRana_27 @ShivamMavi23 #Nagarkoti ( be healthy) welcome #Varun and the big guys of @KKRiders u r awesome for looking after them. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2020

Comfortable win for @KKRiders bowling was on point. And how good was @RealShubmanGill ? Morgan batting well in the middle overs makes kkr a team to watch out for this season in ipl #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2020

.@RealShubmanGill has possibly played his best #T20 innings so far... He showed great maturity and temperament! Just the innings @KKRiders needed to lift their batting. @Eoin16 too played a good hand! An excellent way to comeback into the winning ways.. #IPL2020 #KKRvsSRH #KKR — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 26, 2020

Great show of strength from #KKR. The likes of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan & Pat Cummins coming into their own. Excellent captaincy from @DineshKarthik. Lots of positives from the previous game which is a very good sign @KKRiders #KKRvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 26, 2020

Contenders for the best knock of #IPL2020 so far: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill... that's an average age of 24... Wow! — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) September 26, 2020

Gill saheb ne jeeta sabka dil 💓 !! What a knock @RealShubmanGill 🔥 !! Playing with maturity and hope he finishes in style and finish the match for @KKRiders !! #Dream11IPL #KKRvsSRH — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 26, 2020

Samson won the MOM.

Rohit won the MOM.

Rahul won the MOM.

Shaw won the MOM.

Gill won the MOM.



Indian top-order batsman dominating the #IPL2020 with some stunning batting performance. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2020

Top scores in #IPL2020



132* - KL Rahul

89 - Mayank Agarwal

80 - Rohit Sharma

74 - Sanju Samson

72 - Faf du Plessis

71 - Ambatti Rayudu

70* - Shubman Gill



Six of the seven 70+ scores are by Indians.



A rare thing in IPL. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 26, 2020

Brilliant batting by @RealShubmanGill , amazing knock and grt maturity on finishing the game, will go a long way in international cricket as well and waiting to see it! #IPL2020 #KKRvsSRH — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 26, 2020

The 2020 edition of @RealShubmanGill is more mature and unflustered. He always had the skill and the technique. He showed temperament to close out a game last night. The blend is of real class.@ProfDeano we can still hear you raving about this young sensation. @KKRiders @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 27, 2020

What a day 😌

U19 WC batch of 2018 representtttt https://t.co/TV2FXGkmHz — S (@_whatsinaname) September 26, 2020

Congratulations @KKRiders for the win and @RealShubmanGill has impressed a lot especially the way he handled Rashid tonight . I feel @SunRisers need the services of Kane Williamson ASAP and lacked some fire power in their bowling line up #KKRvsSRH — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) September 26, 2020