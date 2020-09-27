The iconic East Bengal club will make its debut in the Indian Super League this season, the organisers of the football tournament announced on Sunday.
The century-old club’s inclusion in ISL, starting November, was on expected lines after its new investors Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited, picked up the bid documents to enter the league.
East Bengal will be the 11th team in the competition, which will be played at three venues of Goa this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The announcement sent the East Bengal fans in delirium after their return to Indian football’s top tier having played in the I-League last season that was stripped of the status.
