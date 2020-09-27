Australia picked up from where they left off in the T20 World Cup final before the coronavirus-induced break to clinch the Twenty20 International series against New Zealand on Sunday. Meg Lanning and Co won the second T20I by eight wickets after a dominant show from both their batting and bowling units.

Australia, who won the first T20 by 17 runs on Saturday at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, lost the toss and Sophie Devine elected to bat first. But the bowling strength of the host came to the fore as Delissa Kimmince (3/21), Georgia Wareham (3/26), and Sophie Molineux (2/17) skittled the White Ferns for 128 in 19.2 overs.

Amy Satterthwaite, returning from her maternity break, was the top scorer for the visitors with a 25-ball 30 while Suzie Bates made 22 off 28. Saturday’s star bowler Megan Schutt went wicketless but the rest of the bowling showed the depth the world champions possess.

There was a new record in the innings as wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy claimed her 92nd dismissal in T20Is, going ahead of MS Dhoni’s previous record mark of 91.

In response, Australia openers Healy and Beth Mooney put together a half-century stand in just under five overs. Captain Lanning and Rachael Haynes took the team home with 20 balls to spare. Haynes top scored with a 40 off 31 balls while Healy smashes 33 off just 17 deliveries.

Molineux was named Player of the Match for her solid figures with the ball.

The third T20I will be on Wednesday before a three-match ODI series, all at Allan Border Field.