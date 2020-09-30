Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open due to an Achilles injury ahead of her second round match on Wednesday, Roland Garros confirmed.

The American had missed the clay-tune up Italian Open earlier this month due to the Achilles strain as well.

The sixth seed was to play Tsvetana Pironkova for a second straight Grand Slam after the pair squared off in the last eight of the US Open earlier this month.

In a press conference, Williams said: “I really wanted to give an effort here. (I’m) struggling to walk so that’s a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.”

She added that the injury would need about four to six weeks of rest, alluding that she won’t be able to play any more tournaments in 2020.

Serena Williams has withdrawn from #RolandGarros with an achilles injury. pic.twitter.com/u6vGa9JCkX — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020

Williams came from a set down in New York to beat fellow mother Pironkova, in the Bulgarian’s first tournament appearance since the 2017 Wimbledon championships.

The 39-year-old is chasing a record-equalling 24th Slam title. She has not gone beyond the last 16 in Paris since her defeat to Garbine Muguruza in the 2016 final. Her last major came at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.

