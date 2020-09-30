Defending champion Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 13th Roland Garros title while US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Second seed Nadal claimed a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States. It was his 95th career win at the tournament and next faces either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Italy’s Stefano Travaglia for a place in the last 16.

Nadal didn’t face a break point in Wednesday’s tie and hit 31 winners, looking in ominous form as he stepped up his pursuit of Roger Federer’s 20 major titles.

“The aim was to play as well as possible. I’m very happy. I have another difficult match next,” said Nadal.

Thiem had to save three set points late in the match but progressed with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory over American qualifier Jack Sock.

The Austrian third seed will play Norway’s Casper Ruud, seeded 28th, or American Tommy Paul for a place in the last 16 in Paris.

“I’m very happy with my game in the first two rounds. It was not an easy draw at all and I’m very happy not to drop a set,” said Thiem, who defeated 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic in round one.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, shrugged off the Paris sonic boom incident mid-match as he comfortably beat Dominik Koepfer of Germany 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. He had beaten fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the first round.

Sebastian Korda, the son of 1992 Roland Garros runner-up and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, also progressed after a four-sets victory over fellow American John Isner.

More results to follow

Results so far

Second round

Taylor Fritz (USA x27) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Norbert Gombos (SVK) bt Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) bt Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) 6-1, 7-5, 6-0

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x16) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Jack Sock (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt John Isner (USA x21) 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

With AFP Inputs